Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Water Board Chairman Nick Forster have announced that the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is now accepting applications.
People in need of help paying overdue water and sewer bills are encouraged to apply for benefits.
The program is made possible through $69.8 million in federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021. The New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance will administer the benefits, which are targeted toward low-income households, particularly those who pay a high proportion of their income for water and sewer services.
Benefits will be determined based on a customer’s past-due water and sewer bills. Applicants are eligible for up to $5,000 per household ($2,500 for water bills; $2,500 for sewer bills) to cover overdue charges. Benefits will be paid directly to the Niagara Falls Water Board and will bring a customer’s account current.
“After two years of financially struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, Niagara Falls residents are now trying to keep their households afloat during the unprecedented inflation our country is experiencing,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “While the City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Water Board are separate entities, we both recognize the need to provide relief to local families. This program will act as a lifeline for residents who are simply trying to make ends meet. I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance.”
Eligibility and benefits are based on income, household size and total amount of overdue water and sewer charges. Income guidelines will mirror those of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For a household of two people, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,569. For a family of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $5,529.
Your household may be eligible for a benefit if:
• You receive Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits
• You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits
• You receive Temporary Assistance (TA)
• You receive a Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)
In order to be eligible, customers must:
• Pay the Niagara Falls Water Board directly for water and sewer usage
• Have an account that is at least twenty (20) days past the due date
• Have a water lien that is levied on your local property taxes
• Have had water services terminated or be facing disconnection due to unpaid bills.
For more information and to apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/4952nya4
For more information about LIHWAP, call 1-833-690-0208 or 1-800-342-3009 or email NYSLIHWAP@otda.ny.gov.
