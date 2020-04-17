One of his commanders once described Falls Police Detective Captain Kelly Rizzo as "a man of few words who leads with his actions."
When Rizzo heard that description, he chuckled.
"I didn't say a word for the first three years I was on the job," Rizzo laughed, as he prepared to end his more than 25-year career with the Falls police on Friday. "I observed and followed the lead of those guys I respected, and I let my career come to me."
Rizzo said when he entered the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy in 1995, he looked at his fellow classmates and thought, 'So this is what a cop is.' Now, he says, that group has set a high bar for other classes.
The group included former Falls police deputy superintendent and now patrol Captain Nick Ligammari, Falls police patrol Captain Dave Kok, Falls police administrative Captain Mike Trane, current Falls police Deputy Superintendent John Faso and former Falls police K-9 officer, juvenile squad and narcotics detective and joint terrorism task force agent Shawn Larrabee, former Niagara County Sheriff's Office Captain Kristen Neubauer and current NCSO Captain Bruce Elliott as well as the current and former commanders of the sheriff's criminal investigation bureau.
"I never knew how lucky I was to go through the academy with that group," he said.
A 2008 graduate of the FBI's National Academy, Rizzo was an up-through-the-ranks kind of cop. Starting in the street crimes unit and then moving to the patrol division, Rizzo became a patrol lieutenant, the narcotics intelligence division lieutenant and the department's administrative lieutenant before becoming deputy superintendent under then Superintendent Bryan DalPorto. He ultimately became detective captain and commander of the Falls police criminal investigations bureau.
Looking back, Rizzo said, "I definitely feel I had a very blessed career, more than I could have ever hoped for."
During the course of his tenure, Rizzo said his last command was, by far, his most challenging.
"The pressure you feel with the victims of serious crimes, and you're desperate to bring them some justice," he said and paused, "Before that, I was trying to keep the budget straight. But when someone writes you a letter saying, 'Don't forget my loved one,' that's a whole different pressure."
Rizzo has faced some of the most pressure-packed investigations in the department's history, including bringing down corrupt cop Ryan Warme, the son of a beloved Falls police captain who had been accused of shaking down drug dealers, dealing drugs and raping prostitutes.
Warme was convicted of federal civil rights crimes and is currently serving time in prison. Rizzo led the investigation, supported by several federal law enforcement agencies.
"You never want to be tasked with that assignment," he said. "(Then police Superintendent John Chella) put a lot of faith in me. It was an honor he thought I could do that."
But despite the accolades he received for his work on the case, Rizzo said that's not what how he wants to be remembered.
"There was so much support from my supervisors and the federal agencies we were working with," Rizzo said. "But after that case was over, I wanted to make sure that case did not define my career."
And there were plenty of other accomplishments and investigations after the Warme case.
Asked about them, Rizzo proudly points to the recent solving of the cold case murder of Terri Lynn Bills. And the arrest and conviction of a Falls man for abducting, beating and raping a woman, and then chaining her in the basement of his Monroe Avenue home.
Entering his 26th year on the job, the tragedies and the human toll began to wear on him, Rizzo said.
"There was just a lot of crime with children as victims," he said, his voice dropping to a whisper. "That was starting to take a toll. I knew the time was coming. It was time to go."
Still, as he left, he told his detectives, a group that includes a lot of "young guys," that, "I hope they get as much out of this job as I did. I've had a very blessed career."
In a time of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, Rizzo said his future plans involve nothing beyond spending time with his kids and wife. Just as he hit "factory reset" on his police issued cell phone, he said, "I'm gonna hit factory reset on me."
"I couldn't imagine what my life would have been like if I had done something else," Rizzo said. "You get to meet some of the worst people and some of the best. I worked with great people. I had a blast."
