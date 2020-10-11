The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is hosting an outdoor career fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard.
More than 20 companies with open positions have signed on to take part in the event.
Donald Jablonksi, director of Employment and Training said businesses will be using the picnic shelters to display information on their company and meet with job seekers. No appointment is necessary.
“Our mini career fair attracted close to 100 job seekers and several people walked away with jobs on the spot,” Jablonski said. “The pandemic has caused some very difficult economic times, but there are employers looking for good people. For those looking for a job, join us at the Oppenheim Park career fair and let’s get you in front of those employers.”
“Our mini career fair held outside of our WorkSourceOne office at Trott was a tremendous success so we wanted to find a way to expand it further for both job seekers and employers,” said Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, chairman of the Community Service Committee and a small business owner whose company will be participating in the event.
For a list of employers and open positions, visit our website at www.niagara-gazette.com.
