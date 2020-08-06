Outdoor Artist's Studio Tour taking place Saturday in Lewiston

Call them the Determined 13 – artists and artisans in Lewiston who want the art-starved public to see their work, hopefully to buy their work, and give visitors something interesting to do in a safe, mask-wearing way on Saturday.
The Outdoor Studio Tour is looking to fill the sizable gap left by the closures of art festivals and exhibits. The artists, many of whom invite visitors to their studios as part of the River Region Artists’ Studio Tour and Art Walk, are taking their exhibits outside – to their driveways and lawns.
These thirteen artists will exhibit their products on Center Street in Lewiston Village, and just outside the village in the Fort Gray neighborhood and on Mountain View. Listed in alphabetical order with their general location, they are:
• Connor Caso (Hewitt Parkway in Fort Gray Neighborhood)
• Mary Furlong (Hewitt Parkway in Fort Gray Neighborhood)
• Tom Hanna (Kenwood in Lewiston Village)
• Poly King (Center Street in Lewiston Village - will be exhibited by family)
• John Lang (Center Street in Lewiston Village)
• Bruce Lund (Center Street in Lewiston Village)
• Michelle Marcotte (Fort Gray)
• Carol Mathewson (Mountain View)
• Geri Posa (Fort Gray)
• Valerie Teal (Fort Gray)
• Ken Vick (Fort Gray)
• Anne Zohur (Mountain View)
• Olivia Zucco (Hewitt Parkway, in Fort Gray Neighborhood)
In addition, Robert Giannetti and Leslie Baylor will perform their popular Voice and Viola spoken word and music from their porch on South Seneca Street in Lewiston Village.
Each artist will have a list of all artist locations. So, if you find one, you will be able to find them all. You can read about the exhibitors and their locations on the Facebook page ‘River Region Artists’ Studio Tour and Art Walk.
The artists will be set up by 10 a.m. and exhibit until about 6 p.m. This is a mask-wearing event. Drive, bike or walk to the artists. The rain date is Sunday.
