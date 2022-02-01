The Niagara County Historical Society's new "Other Voices, Past and Present" lecture series will be launched on Feb. 19 with a program on the history of the Tuscarora Nation.
The presenter is Vincent Schiffert, a teacher at the Tuscarora Elementary School, who will also discuss the Nation’s current activities and issues.
Schiffert's program is the first in a six-lecture series supported by a Verizon Community Benefit grant. "Other Voices" focuses on groups whose voices have been underrepresented in history and current times, even as they contribute to the growth and successes of Lockport and Niagara County. Among the groups are "unseen workers" whose jobs are essential but whose presence is often not apparent, according to Ray Wigle, director of the Erie Canal Discovery Center.
This is the remainder of the "Other Voices" program schedule:
— Lockport’s Black community, March 26.
— Nurses and medical workers, April 23.
— Vietnam veterans, May 21.
— Sanitation workers, June 18.
— Lockport’s immigrant community, a Saturday in July to be announced.
All programs are scheduled for Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. at the History Center of Niagara meeting room, 215 Niagara St. Current Covid protocols will apply.
Seating for Schiffert's program in mid February is limited and reservations are required. Call 716-434-7433 to claim seats.
