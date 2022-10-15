A whistleblower who filed a lawsuit claiming officials at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. retaliated against him after he agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the organization intends to appeal a federal judge’s decision in his case.
Steve Cohen, an attorney with the Buffalo law firm, Hogan Willig, who is representing former OTB Chief Operating Officer Michael Nolan, said Friday he will appeal U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny’s decision which was rendered on Wednesday.
Skretny dismissed Nolan’s lawsuit, determining that it was filed outside a one-year statute of limitations covering such claims.
Cohen said he will ask New York’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals to take another look, noting Nolan’s claims of mistreatment by OTB higher-ups lasted for more than a year while Skretny used the date of the first alleged incident as the starting point for filing of his claims.
“We believe his honor’s interpretation of the law is incorrect,” Cohen said.
In his lawsuit, Nolan alleged that he was the target of retaliation by OTB executives, including the public benefit corporation’s President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek and its board Chairman Richard Bianchi. Nolan contends his trouble with management started after he told them he was cooperating with state and federal agencies that were examining the organization’s operations
After doing so, Nolan claims OTB management wrongfully denied him a raise, forced him to work weekends and stripped him of various duties, including his former role as the agency’s Freedom of Information officer.
Prior to being contacted by investigators, Nolan spent nearly three decades working for OTB before his dismissal in December 2020. His lawsuit sought $14.5 million in compensation, arguing that the experience caused him significant “emotional distress” and personal financial cost.
OTB, in a statement issued by Wojtaszek in response to Skretny’s ruling, seized upon the judge’s decision as evidence that the allegations of wrongdoing within the organization are unfounded.
In his statement, Wojtaszek described Skretny’s decision as “clearly well researched” and “well reasoned.” He described Skretny’s dismissal of Nolan’s lawsuit as “another victory in court against a frivolous attack” on OTB’s operation.
“This is our fourth victory this year, against what appears to be a never-ending string of attacks by those with an ax to grind,” Wojtaszek said. “As we stated, during our meeting with our 17 member counties last week, we have done much to improve the transparency and accountability of our organization, but many of the charges that were thrown at us were simply unfounded, and that was again underscored today in federal court. Matters get dismissed when people miss deadlines. It must not have been a priority for Mr. Nolan or his attorney, which sometimes happens when you start with a baseless claim.”
On Friday, Cohen noted that Skretny dismissed the lawsuit based on his interpretation of when it was filed and the one-year statute of limitations in such cases. He stressed that Skretny’s decision did not address any of Nolan’s actual claims about retaliation or alleged mistreatment on the part of OTB officials.
“(Nolan) tried to do his job honestly and ethically and his ax to grind was that his bosses would not permit that to happen,” Cohen said.
“Michael Nolan’s only interest in this is seeing that justice is served,” he added.
