The board of directors for Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. has agreed to allocate up to $20,000 in agency funds to cover legal services being provided to “certain” employees who are being interviewed as part of an unspecified “investigation.”
An attorney working for the firm representing those employees would not identify them or discuss the nature of the investigation. He did say, however, that his firm’s work with OTB is based on his client’s interest to “cooperate.”
“Our law firm is representing certain employees of Wester Regional Off-Track Betting who are being interviewed regarding different matters related to the operations of regional off track betting,” said Rodney Personius, a partner with the firm, Personius Melber in Buffalo. “It’s part of an effort on the part of OTB to cooperate with that investigation.”
During a meeting at the end of December, a majority of board members voted in a favor of a resolution authorizing OTB to cover up to $20,000 for legal services being provided to employees by Personius Melber, LLP.
OTB representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
The resolution indicates only that the unspecified “investigation” involves “past operations and activities” at OTB. The expenditures authorized by the board, according to the resolution, will cover costs of legal services for employees “directly connected” to their employment with the public benefit corporation.
The Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers, together with the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post, have previously reported in 2019 that OTB was subject a federal grand jury investigation, with areas of interest including contract awards, full and free health insurance for board members and the distribution of tickets to Bills and Sabres games that were purchased for promotional purposes by the public benefit corporation.
All three news outlets have also previously reported investigations into OTB’s operations by New York State Comptroller’s Office and state Gaming Commission.
OTB’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Nolan has acknowledged that he has cooperated with state and federal investigators as they took a closer look at OTB operations. Nolan was terminated by OTB in 2020 and he later filed a wrongful termination lawsuit seeking $14.5 million in damages for what he described as mistreatment by members of OTB management over roughly a two-year period after he agreed to cooperate with authorities.
A judge dismissed Nolan’s lawsuit as untimely last year. Nolan’s attorney, Steve Cohen, said he planned to appeal.
Last June, Investigative Post reported, based on documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request, that OTB paid $333,684 to four Buffalo-based law firms between May 18, 2021, and April 1, 2022.
The bills submitted by two of OTB’s law firms – Connors, LLP and Hodgson Russ – did not include any specifics about the work performed. Copies of the documents related to the work of the Connors’ firm were marked “attorney-client privilege,” which can be asserted as an exception to the state’s rules covering the release of public documents by public agencies.
OTB hired noted Buffalo defense attorney Terry Connors in 2019 after a series of critical stories by Investigative Post, including those involve state audits that confirmed OTB officials improperly helped themselves to sporting event and concert tickets paid for by the agency. In the wake of the audits’ release, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called on the state-created public authority to “clean up its operation.”
