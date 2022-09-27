Representatives from Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. have asked Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick to meet with them to discuss his questions about the inner-workings of their agency, including the recent purchase of a hotel outside Batavia Downs casino and horse racing track.
OTB's president and CEO Henry Wojtaszek this week sent a formal invitation for a meeting on Oct. 5 to Hardwick and the chief financial officers for the 17 member communities that benefit from OTB operations.
In his invitation, Wojtaszek offers to make available several representatives from his agency to discuss "multiple topics."
The invite followed a series of letters from Hardwick in which he questioned various aspects of OTB's operation.
Wojtaszek indicates in his invitation that the Oct. 5 meeting will include a presentations from Paul Moskal, a retired FBI agent whose company, CORE consulting, has been assisting OTB with a compliance review of its operation.
In addition, the invitation says OTB's Chief Financial Officer Jackie Leach and David Hart, president and CEO of Hart Hotels, will be on hand to answer questions from Hardwick and other attendees.
Wojtaszek's invitation indicates that OTB has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic in a position that will allow the public benefit corporation to "return a record amount of money" to its member counties this year. It also references the purchase of the hotel as one of OTB's "significant investments" that will position the public entity well for future growth.
"Recently, we have received questions about some of our investments, our marketing programs and our overall operational structure," Wojtaszek's invitation reads. "WROTB is governed by a board appointed by each member county whose role it is to keep each county informed. While regulatory oversight rests with the New York State Comptroller and Gaming Commission, we do appreciate the need to be transparent and accountable."
In August and again earlier this month, Hardwick sent letters to Wojtaszek, asking for more detailed information about OTB's hiring of attorneys and Albany lobbyists as well as the public benefit corporation's response to a state audit released last fall that found OTB officials spent at least $121,000 in marketing funds to buy tickets, food and beverages for board members, employees and other associates.
Hardwick has also requested additional information about OTB's purchase last July of a hotel near Batavia Downs for $7.5 million, which the comptroller described as a "considerable markup" in price considering the company it was purchased from built it for between $5 million and $5.5 million.
Hardwick's Associate Deputy Comptroller Jessica Schuster said Tuesday that the Erie County Comptroller does plan on attending the Oct. 5 meeting which OTB officials have said will be closed to the press and the public.
