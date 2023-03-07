A company owned by a Niagara County lawmaker has secured a large commercial painting contract with Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.
OTB’s Board of Directors last month approved a $69,900 contract with Painter’s Plus Home Decorating, Inc., a Walck Road painting company owned by North Tonawanda Republican Legislator Jesse Gooch.
Under the terms of the contract, Gooch’s firm will be expected to paint 67 rooms at Batavia Downs hotel, which was acquired by OTB from a private ownership group in February 2021.
According to the resolution approved by the board, OTB received 10 responses to a request for proposals for the room painting work and Gooch’s company turned in the lowest responsible estimate when bids were opened on Feb. 13.
Gooch, who started his company in 2001, said his firm specializes in commercial painting jobs and recently completed work on three hotel projects, including one at the Wyndham Garden in Niagara Falls.
“That’s what we do for a living,” he said. “We’re a commercial painting company.”
Gooch said Painters Plus found out about the availability of the OTB job through one of several software systems his company uses to track bidding opportunities.
Gooch said he submitted his company’s bid in person as part of process that involved nine other bidders. He said all of the bids were opened on-site with all of the bidders present and that Painters Plus secured the lowest bid by $100.
“We met all of the requirements in regards to insurance and everything else and the process itself was completely transparent,” Gooch said.
“It’s just another job as far as we are concerned,” he added.
OTB is a public entity that oversees Batavia Downs and other gaming outlets on behalf of the cities of Buffalo and Rochester and 15 Western and Central New York counties, including Niagara County. OTB’s board is made up of a representative from each participating municipal government. The board is charged with oversight of OTB operations. The Niagara County Legislature appoints the county’s representative to the board.
Gooch said he does not intend to refrain from voting on matters related to OTB in his capacity as a county lawmaker because the work involves an entity outside of the county, not the county itself.
“I like it is out of reach enough that it wouldn’t be a conflict of interest. It’s not a direct county job,” he said.
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said there’s nothing in the county’s Code of Ethics that would bar legislator Gooch from bidding on work or working for OTB.
“Beyond appointing a member to the board, Niagara County has no involvement or oversight in the day-to-day operations of WROTB and, as such, Legislator Gooch has no conflict,” Joerg said.
Citing Section 8 of the county’s code of ethics, which covers “use of position” by county office holders, Joerg also said county rules would not require Gooch to abstain as a county lawmaker on votes related to OTB operations.
“Our code of ethics section 8 has no preclusion that would apply in this instance,” Joerg said in a statement issued in response to questions from the newspaper.
Painting rooms at the Batavia Downs hotel was not the only improvement project approved by OTB’s board last month.
In addition, the board agreed to spend $160,547 under a contract with another North Tonawanda company — WNY Tile and Stone Corp. — to install new flooring and wall tile in the restroom area on the second floor and in the banquet and board rooms on the first floor at Batavia Downs.
