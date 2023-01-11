Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. will spend $240,000 to extend service contracts with a trio of lobbying groups.
During its most recent meeting in December, the board of directors of the public benefit corporation, which oversees the operation of Batavia Downs horse racing track and casino and other OTB outlets in Western New York, authorized contract extensions with the lobbying firms Mercury Public Affairs, Bolton St. John’s and Upstate Strategic Advisors.
The extended agreement with Mercury Public Affairs, a public strategy firm with 11 offices worldwide, including in New York City and Washington, D.C., runs through Dec. 31, 2023 and will come at a cost of $8,000 per month for a total of $96,000 over 12 months.
In a separate agreement, the board agreed to extend OTB’s existing service contract through Dec. 31, 2023 with the Albany based lobbying firm Bolton St. John’s. The agreement will cost $85,000 per month or $102,000 over the life of the 12-month extension.
Finally, the board agreed to extend, also through Dec. 31, 2023, an existing contract with Upstate Strategic Advisors, a lobbying firm operated by former state Assemblyman Sam Hoyt. Under the agreement, OTB will pay Hoyt $3,500 per month for a total of $42,000 for services to be delivered over the next year.
Records on file with the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government show lobbyists hired by OTB have represented the public benefit corporation on a variety of issues in Albany, including those related to horse racing and gaming.
Lobbyists working for OTB have also had contact with state officials about pieces of legislation that were advanced last year in an effort to reform OTB operations.
