Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. has denied a formal request under New York state's Freedom of Information Law for a copy of a report generated by a private attorney in response to allegations of wrongdoing within the organization.
In a letter of response to a request delivered on Thursday by the newspaper, OTB's FOIL Officer Zachary R. Elliott indicated that it was being denied due to "attorney-client privilege" while identifying the 380-page document as an "Attorney's work product." The letter indicates that OTB considers the FOIL request closed, while offering the newspaper the opportunity to file a formal appeal within 30 days of the reply.
The report was referenced in separate stories appearing in late August and early September on the website of the online news site The Batavian and in the local publication, the Niagara Reporter.
Both articles quoted OTB board Chairman Richard Bianchi as saying the report - created by private defense attorney Terry Connors - rendered allegations of wrongdoing within the organization lodged by former state Sen. George Maziarz a "dead issue" while suggesting current OTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek had been "exonerated on all fronts."
“He has done an outstanding job. Before the COVID hit, we had record revenues and record attendance," Bianchi was quoted as saying in both publications.
In the articles, Wojtaszek thanked the board for doing an "exhaustive investigation" and said he looked forward to continuing to lead the organization. He attributed the controversy to Maziarz, whom he described to The Batavian as an “unhinged, vengeful and disgraced politician with an ax to grind.” Neither The Batavian nor the Niagara Reporter indicated in their stories that they had obtained copies of the actual report.
Following a meeting of the OTB's board of directors in Batavia on Thursday, Wojtaszek declined comment when a reporter from the newspaper attempted to ask him questions about the report. The newspaper requested a copy of the report from OTB spokesman Ryan Hasenhauer and filed a formal request under the state's FOI law on Thursday afternoon.
OTB is currently under investigation by the FBI and is being audited by the New York State Comptroller's Office. The scrutiny followed public claims of wrongdoing from Maziarz, a one-time Wojtaszek ally who has accused him and other OTB associates of routinely obtaining tickets to suites rented by the entity for Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games for family, friends and political figures allied with OTB officials. Federal investigators are reportedly examining the handling of contracts involving vendors with political ties to OTB officials.
Western Regional OTB is owned by 15 counties in Western and Central New York, plus the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. It operates 15 betting parlors, 30 betting kiosks in restaurants and bars, and a hotel, harness racing track and casino at Batavia Downs. The public benefit corporation dispenses its profits to its seven government owners, including Niagara County, based on population.
