Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. has denied this newspaper’s request to reconsider a decision to withhold from public view recommendations of an ex-FBI agent whose Buffalo-based company helps organizations ensure their employees comply with the law.
Last week, OTB denied a formal request filed under New York’s Freedom of Information law that sought copies of any and all compliance reports or recommendations produced or made by Core Consultancy, a firm headed by Paul Moskal, who served as a spokesperson and general counsel for the FBI’s Buffalo office for 30 years until his retirement in 2008.
In keeping with its initial denial of the request, OTB FOIL request officer Thomas Noce rejected the newspaper’s appeal, arguing that any written materials produced by Moskal were considered part of a “work document” that are not subject to public disclosure because they are covered under “attorney client privilege.”
Public entities like OTB can withhold information from public release under an established set of exclusions covered by New York’s Freedom of Information Law. One of those exclusions involves documentation and information considered to be covered under attorney client privilege.
Noce previously confirmed in his initial response to the newspaper that OTB has 31 pages of documents developed by Core Consultancy.
In appealing the initial decision, and citing previous opinions of the New York State Committee on Open Government, the newspaper argued that while “attorney client privilege” is considered a valid reason for withholding materials from public disclosure, OTB cannot withhold the document in its entirety. Prior opinions from the open government committee have suggested items falling under this category must be released, allowing for redaction of privileged information.
Under the state’s Freedom of Information Law, denial of the appeal represents the final step in the process before the matter would need to be litigated in court.
Moskal’s firm, Core Consultancy, specializes in helping organizations build “compliance programs” based on ethical and legal business practices.
OTB’s outside attorney Terry Connors hired the company on behalf of the agency after his law firm was hired in 2019 to defend the agency against allegations of wrongdoing and lawsuits that suggested agency executives misused public resources.
Invoices obtained through a separate Freedom of Information request show, for professional services rendered through Aug. 10, 2021, Core Consultancy earned $48,750 for its “WROTB Compliance Program Ethics and Compliance Assessment.”
OTB President and CEO Henry Wotjaszek said last week that since Moskal’s firm was hired as a consultant to assist Connors all work performed by Core Consultancy is considered, by extension, to be covered by the attorney client privilege clause.
In defending OTB’s position on the release of Moskal’s written materials, Wojtaszek cited the “Koval” rule, a federal court decision that extended the parameters of attorney-client privilege to include other sources of expert advice, including materials developed by outside consultants.
Wojtaszek previously told the newspaper that OTB has relied on recommendations from Moskal’s company as it continues to streamline its operation in a number of areas, including the handling of tickets to sports games, concerts and other events as part of the agency’s promotional program.
Last fall, state auditors found OTB purchased $120,000 worth of tickets with public money for Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games and other sporting events and concerts that were intended to be used for promotional purposes and instead ended up going to OTB officials, their relatives and associates.
At Moskal’s urging, OTB has adjusted its policy covering attendance of agency representatives at promotional events. Under the new standard, only one OTB representative is allowed to attend events to serve as a “host” for guests who receive tickets as part of the agency’s efforts to encourage patrons to gamble at Batavia Downs horse racing track and casino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.