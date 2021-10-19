LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, backed by attorney Claude Joerg, bundled several resolutions at the Tuesday night Legislature meeting, and sent them all to committee.
The seven resolutions included:
• Purple Heart Monument: Sponsored by all five Democratic legislators, the resolution was for the county should fund a monument where Purple Heart recipients’ names could be written in stone.
• Niagara County Legislature Demands That Henry Wojtaszek Resigns As Head Of OTB: Also sponsored by all five Democratic legislators, the resolution asks that Wojtaszek resign from his position at Off Track Betting as the organization is under investigation by the FBI and under audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. Among the findings of the Comptroller’s Office are that Wojtaszek owed over $3,000 for his personal use of a corporation vehicle, which is an inappropriate “tone from the top” and the distribution of tickets by the OTB to employees, friend and family, were not done in properly and came to a cost of over $121,000.
• Remove Elliott Winter From The Board Of Western New York Off Track Betting: In this resolution the removal of Niagara County’s representative, Elliot Winter, is called for by the five Democratic legislators and states that the Comptroller also found that the health care package given to board members is illegal, but is still being used.
• Resolution Calling On The NYS Board Of Elections To Enforce Its Campaign Filing Disclosure Laws And Investigate Failure Of Certain Political Committees To File Reports: In this resolution, GOP Legislators Mike Hill and David Godfrey call for a vote for the New York State Board of Elections to do a “better job in ensuring compliance with campaign disclosure laws and holding those accountable who fail to adhere to the law,” as well as investigate the Niagara County Democratic Committee for, “failure to file timely and legally require disclosure reports.”
• Resolution Regarding The Contract Negotiations With The President Of Niagara Count Community College (NCCC): Sponsored by all 10 Republican legislators, the resolution was for the legislature to request that Jason Cafarella, NCCC Board chairman, and Gina Virtuoso, vice chairman, to come to the next meeting of the Niagara County Legislature and meet in executive session to update it with contract negotiations with President William Murabito, and that trustees for the college to not agree with a contract for Murabito prior to meeting with the legislature.
• Resolution On The Lack Of Response From City of Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman As It Relates To Remediation of 641 West Avenue: Brought to the legislature by Legislators Tony Nemi and Will Collins, the resolution is concerned with a vacant property in the City of Lockport which the legislators would like cleaned up through the brownfields assessment program. However, Roman is accused of not reporting whether demolition could be funded by the city despite attempts to reach her. If passed, the legislature asks Roman to commit to the demolition, or “make clear that Lockport is not interested in moving forward at this time."
• A Local Law Prohibiting Bullying Against Minors In Niagara County: In the final resolution also sponsored by the five Democratic legislators, Legislator Owen Steed presents a local law in which bullying can be punished by $1,000 and/or up to a year imprisonment.
Legislator Dennis Virtuosos, minority leader of the legislature, said in his 30 years on the legislature, he has not seen a time where even the reading of the resolutions was censored.
“Usually you read the resolution and then send it to committee, then a legislator has the right to ask for Rule 15, and they deny it or they do not,” he said on Tuesday. “But they didn’t even read the titles of the resolution because they’re trying to cover up the crime and corruption in this county. That’s what they did. They just covered it up by sending it committee. They wouldn’t even read the titles of the resolution which you’re supposed to do. Just because it’s two weeks before the election and they don’t want it out there how corrupt this county is. … These are things that need to be taken care of and they’re just pushing it aside. … The Comptroller’s report said that (regarding Wojtaszek and Winter). They weren’t doing their jobs.”
According to Wydysh, the resolutions will have their day in committee and that resolutions came from both ends of the floor.
Wydysh also said that the decision to not read each resolution came to her at the dais, because of technical difficulties with the microphones, and that she knew she would give each of them the same treatment.
In the end, she defended her actions for putting the resolutions to committee.
“As chair, I’m not going to allow my meeting to become an extension of a political campaign,” she said.
