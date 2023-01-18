Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.