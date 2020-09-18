The union representing teachers in the Orleans-Niagara BOCES service area has filed a formal public employee health and safety complaint, accusing district management of failing to provide a safe learning environment for schools amid COVID-19.
In a complaint filed Thursday with the New York State Commissioner of Labor, the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association accused BOCES Superintendent Clark Godshall and his administration of violating New York State Department of Health and New York State Department of Education COVID-19 school reopening guidelines, which include safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing and cleaning of schools. The complaint follows a decision on Wednesday in which union members voted to approve a formal declaration of "no confidence" in Godshall.
On Thursday, union leaders criticized Godshall for what they describes as his failure to adhere to the reopening plan and his "lack of response" to member concerns around COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Deborah Hillburn, teacher and president of the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association, said BOCES' leadership has failed to provide standard safeguards against this pandemic like social distancing, protective gear and the thorough cleaning of schools. She suggested Godshall’s leadership has "dangerously" exposed staff and students to contracting and spreading this deadly virus, particularly with students traveling back to their home districts when their half-day at BOCES is over.
"We are committed to our students and a successful reopening of our schools, but that cannot be done without the BOCES’s commitment to consistently implement proper safety and health protocols," Hillburn said.
Schools across the district began in-person classes on Sept. 8, with teachers and staff reporting to work the week prior.
Association leaders said teachers have since raised concerns about the lack of safety protocols and the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The union said the concerns have included reports that student desks were as close as 3 feet, lack of personal protective equipment and the inconsistent cleaning of classrooms. The association said members began to collect and compile the various concerns, sending out a survey to the entire membership to determine whether O/N BOCES was complying with its reopening plan.
According to the association, numerous classrooms at various O/N BOCES sites do not have enough physical space to maintain the required 6 feet of physical separation between individuals and ON/BOCES is not not complying with the cleaning and disinfecting mandates of the reopening plan or with the state health department guidance.
In response to the union's complaints, Godshall issued a lengthy statement indicating that Orleans/Niagara BOCES follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the New York State Education Department, the New York State and local health departments as well as its own medical advisors for COVID-19 protocols. Godshall said BOCES has increased nursing and custodial staff to meet increased needs at sites and site supervisors and school nurses are working closely with local school districts, parents and agencies to resolve emerging issues.
He also said BOCES has "all of the necessary" personal protective equipment, noting that it has spent an additional $330,000 to ensure that its sites are adequately supplied. In addition, he said BOCES has reconfigured instructional class space to adhere to social distance and facial mask requirements.
