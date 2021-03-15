Orleans/Niagara BOCES receives grant to help at-risk youth

Orleans/Niagara BOCES is looking to help at risk youth between the ages of 16 to 24. The Adult Education program is the recipient of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant that will allow them to coordinate and integrate the delivery of education, workforce and social services for out-of-school youth.
The funds are allocated by the Niagara County Workforce Development Board to include training and youth development programs for young people who are eligible due to:
• Having a disability
• Being a school dropout
• Not attending school for at least the most recent complete school year quarter
• A high school graduate who is basic skills deficient or an English Language learner
• An offender, homeless, runaway or foster child, pregnant or parenting or a low income individual who requires additional assistance to enter or complete an educational program to secure or hold employment.
Adult Education Case Manager Ezra Scott said BOCES’ wants to help at-risk youth overcome barriers. “Our ultimate goal is for them to gain employment in high growth, high demand fields. We are recruiting participants who are facing future economic challenges to connect them to educational and employment opportunities in our Level-UP program. We want to help them fulfill their hopes and aspirations.”
Scott said the WIOA has several activities that are available through this program. Services provided include: tutoring, study skills training and instruction leading to high school completion, alternative secondary school offerings or dropout recovery services, paid and unpaid work experiences, occupational skills training, leadership development, adult mentoring, follow up services for at least 12 months after program completion, guidance and counseling (including drug and alcohol abuse), integrated education and training for a specific occupation, financial literacy education, entrepreneurial skills training, information on in-demand industry sectors and occupations and postsecondary preparation and transition activities.
Orleans/Niagara BOCES offer career programs in welding, construction, certified nursing assistant, CNC machining, home health aide, HVAC, electricity, licensed practical nursing and phlebotomy at our Niagara Falls and Lockport sites. Scott adds, “We can also offer help with college tuition in other fields at Bryant and Stratton, Niagara County Community College, Buffalo State College and Genesee Community College. There are also support services that can assist participants with child care support, transportation and funding for tools, PPE, and work clothes such as scrubs or boots for example.”
Marthe Limage is one of the people who are taking advantage of the Level-Up program. “I was always scared of failure and not being able to graduate when I was in school. I let that fear keep me from that. When I had my son, I knew I wanted to be successful for him and thought about going back to school. But I thought how am I going to pay for college and day care for my son being a single mom? When Ezra told me about this program it was like a godsend. It suddenly removed all those barriers for me and allowed me to start this new chapter of my life. I am very excited about starting the Business Administration program at NCCC.”
When asked why Business Administration, she replied, “My heart is in helping people and I want to be able to offer something that will help Niagara Falls. I think the degree will help to mold me and be able to contribute to family and community as well.”
Under the grant, multiple incentives are offered such as a $400 gift card if they complete their high school equivalency diploma or a $200 gift card for completion of a technical program.
“We want nothing more than to give our participants a second chance and to realize a better future for themselves and help our local economy and businesses with more qualified skilled workers,” says Scott.
For more information or to see if you qualify, contact Ezra Scott at 731-6800, extension: 3773 or at escott@onboces.org.
