Orleans County woman cited for bringing gun to airport

An Orleans County woman was cited by the federal Transportation Security Administration after she was stopped with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.
The TSA said officers detected a .22 caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, when the the woman, who was identified as being a resident of the Town of Albion, was stopped at an airport security checkpoint. The TSA said the gun was spotted by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine.
TSA contacted the Philadelphia Police, who arrived at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun along with a magazine loaded with eight bullets and a single loose bullet.
“This gun was caught by our TSA officers just one day after the nation observed the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our homeland,” said William L. Myers, TSA’s assistant federal security director for the airport. “The anniversary was marked by extensive media coverage and the date itself is seared into the minds of Americans. Yet one day later this traveler did not realize that she was not allowed to bring her loaded gun onto her flight. The fact that guns are not allowed to be carried onto aircraft is a law that has been in place decades before TSA existed. This individual now faces stiff federal financial civil penalties for her mistake.”
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck™, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck™ privileges.
When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates, TSA officials said.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. The TSA reminds travelers that they should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
