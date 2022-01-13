The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting announced Thursday it has issued a siting permit for Apex Clean Energy to build a major wind facility, Heritage Wind, LLC (Heritage Wind), a 184.8-megawatt wind facility in the Town of Barre, Orleans County. This wind facility is expected to generate enough clean energy power to more than 45,000 New York homes and provide over $54 million in new revenue for both the Town of Barre and local school districts.
According to a release on the project, the office’s decision follows a detailed review and robust public participation process to ensure that the proposed facility meets or exceeds the requirements of Section 94-c of the Executive Law and its implementing regulations. This wind facility and other major renewable energy facilities permitted and currently under office review are vital to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s (CLCPA) aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change.
“The approval of Heritage Wind carefully balances environmental, community, and policy considerations, and meaningfully advances New York state toward its nation-leading energy goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.” said ORES Executive Director Houtan Moaveni.
The project has been under ORES review since January 2021.
Heritage Wind will create hundreds of jobs and significant local spending. Apex Clean Energy paid $184,800 in intervenor funds to enable municipal and community groups to fully participate in the review of the facilities. This past October, the Barre Town Board voted to approve a Host Community Agreement (HCA) with Heritage Wind that will bring more that $40 million in new revenue to the community over the next 25 years.
Under the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, New York state created the nation's first Office of Renewable Energy Siting to improve and streamline the process for environmentally responsible and cost-effective siting of large-scale renewable energy projects across New York while delivering health, environmental, and economic benefits to local communities.
The decision may be obtained by going to the Office’s website at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.
