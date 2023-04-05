A Lockport man killed his teenage son before taking his own life on Sunday in the Town of Carlton in Orleans County, according to the findings of an investigation by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released a report indicating that Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, of Lockport, was found dead in an orchard along Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton on Sunday. In addition, the sheriff’s department reported that his son, Shawn Spoon, 14, was also found dead at the scene.
Deputies were called to the area to respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the orchard. Authorities said they found a vehicle about 75 feet off of the roadway and the bodies 400 feet from the vehicle.
Following an investigation, police believe Henry Spoon shot his son with a rifle before cutting his throat with a knife. The sheriff’s department said investigators believe the elder Spoon then attempted to cut his own throat before shooting himself in the head.
In a statement, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are “continuing to piece together the history of the events leading up to this tragic incident.”
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said his department would continue to assist in the investigation. He no additional information would be released at this time.
For those affected by the incident, grief counseling services will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive. All services are free of charge and no appointment is needed. A high school administrator will also be present during the service hours.
“Any student that would like to pursue them are welcome and encouraged to do so,” Lockport Superintendent Mathis Calvin wrote in a message posted to the district’s website.
Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the incident to contact the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527.
