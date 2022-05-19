MEDINA — Personnel at Orleans Community Health have stepped up to help the families of the recent shooting victims in Buffalo.
Marc Shurtz, CEO of Orleans Community Health, and Scott Robinson, director of Marketing, Communication and Outreach at OCH’s Community Partners, met over the weekend to discuss what they could do.
“We agreed whatever we decided to do had to be actionable,” Robinson said. “We just couldn’t comment on social media.”
Heather Smith, director of Orleans Community Health Foundation, joined the discussion and helped facilitate a plan of action. Several other members of the OCH team reached out asking if the hospital could get involved with donations.
“Our hearts ache for that community,” Robinson said. “We view the city of Buffalo as our neighbor. Whenever your neighbor is grieving, you do too.”
Their plan of action was to place barrels at Medina Memorial Hospital, the Albion Healthcare Center, Middleport laboratory and Lake Plains Dialysis centers in Medina and Batavia.
Driving directions to each location can be found by searching Directions – Orleans Community Health.
“Our hope is that by placing these barrels at each of our locations we’re expanding the number of people that will be able to help contribute to the families and community in Buffalo,” Robinson said.
Recommended items to drop in the barrels include non-perishables, hygiene products, baby food and baby products, such as diapers.
In addition, the hospital is making contributions internally to the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation and others.
