Organizers cancel 2020 Canal Fest

The 2020 Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is the latest local event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizers announced the decision to cancel on Wednesday, citing the pandemic and the impact it has had on many of the event sponsors.
The event, which would have been the 38th annual, was originally scheduled for July 19 through July 26.
Organizers also indicated that postponement or rescheduling of Canal Fest is not an option this year as road improvement projects currently underway in North Tonawanda were slated for completion prior to opening of the event and have now been delayed due to the virus outbreak.
"The board's decision to cancel was made first and foremost for the safety of the thousands that would have attended each day/night of Canal Fest and was one that did not come lightly," organizers said in an announcement posted to the Canal Fest Facebook page. "Cancellation of the event impacts over 50 non-profit organizations and civic groups of the community that make up the participating members."
Organizers noted that many of the participating groups and non-profit organizations rely on funds raised during Canal Fest to sustain their operations and that these groups reinvest thousands of dollars in the community each year.
"Organizers are looking into the possibility of a fall festival of some sort to help fill the ovice cancelling Canal Fest has left," Canal Fest committee members indicated.
Additional announcements will be posted online at canalfest.org.
