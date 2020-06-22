Organ donor memorialized with blood drive

In 2015, Cheryl Yurek gave the ultimate gift of life to a stranger when she became an organ donor, going into surgery and having a kidney removed so that someone else could live. This past January, Yurek, 40, died from a brain aneurysm and per her wishes, her remaining kidney was donated along with her liver, saving two more lives.
ConnectLife, the organ and community blood donation center in the region, is hosting a special blood drive, titled "Be Like Cheryl," from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lockport High School auditorium. It's the first blood drive in Yurek's memory and was set up in her name by the Charles Upson School in Lockport, to encourage others giving the gift of life.
“It was set up by Charles Upson School,” said Roger Yurek, who survives his ex-wife with three of their children. “It was originally supposed to be for the staff at the end of the year, but then COVID hit, and they opened it to the public.”
Yurek described Cheryl as a generous, kind person who was always ready to help.
“She would invite people who we knew didn’t have anywhere to go, to come to our Thanksgiving,” he said, also noting she helped with the Girl Scouts, PTA and was involved with countless fundraisers for the school.
“She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies,” he said.
ConnectLife representative Alexa Territo said that it’s been “a little difficult” getting people to attend a blood drive during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the need for blood products has remained. Luckily, she said, a new crowd of donors has come out recently, and past donors have returned.
“I think most people were just nervous about going outside, having to wear a mask, being in populated areas,” Territo said. “If they had health issues prior they were extra cautious, which we understand and appreciate that they took care of themselves that way, so that they can continue to donate blood for the rest of the year.”
The blood donated through ConnectLife’s drives is used to support hospitals in Western New York.
Double red cells and whole blood will be collected at the “Be Like Cheryl” drive, and every Centers for Disease Control guideline will be followed "to the T," Territo said. Masks are required for everyone, six feet of distance separates all available seating and surfaces will be wiped down constantly. Water and snacks will be served to donors.
For the uninitiated, Territo described some of the upsides of donating blood.
“You get a great feeling from it. You can save three lives just from an hour,” she said. “You can help cancer patients, children who need it, adults, and it gets you out into the community.”
