The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area has been compiling stories from residents of Niagara Falls on the long history of Main Street.
The project, titled, “100 Years of Life on Main Street: Remembering Our Past to Shape our Future,” is a multimedia oral history which will document life in the city's North End.
The group has already received numerous stories and photos talking about life in different eras.
A collaborative effort with the Connection Teen Center, the project aims to capture images of the city now, which will serve as a contrast to photos of the city throughout the past.
Sara Capen, the executive director of the NFNHA, is delighted by the amount of community involvement that has been seen with the project. She said this project has been in the works for a while and is now beginning to take shape.
“The objective of the project is to collect memos of Main Street and those can include photographs, a written memory,” Capen said. “They can include an oral history interview if someone chooses, but what we want to do in the end is to curate an exhibit that contains all of those that we’ve collected as well as the photographs from the Niagara Falls Public Library Local History Collection.”
Capen wants to tell the story of Main Street’s past, present and future.
Capen had a conversation with a local man who talked about the time the 1966 television series "Route 66" filmed a segment of the show in the Falls. Unfortunately, the footage was never aired because it was set to run the same day as President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The footage has been found online via YouTube.
Capen said, so far, the project has been a real eye-opener and has shown just what Main Street used to be. She noted that at one point the city had somewhere around 100,000 residents. The population declined to 48,144 as of 2018.
“I think the largest challenge has been spreading the word and getting people to share their memories,” Capen said. “Like I said, that might require a photograph, it can be just taking the time to do an oral history interview with us, or having a conversation."
Additionally, Capen hopes the project will help create a greater sense of pride in Niagara Falls.
"We really want to spread the word because we know that there’s a lot of memories out there, not just in Niagara Falls but also throughout the United States, and internationally. You think about a reduction in population, people left and went to other places but they still have really strong connections to Niagara Falls.”
The pandemic has not affected the project much because the information can be submitted online and oral history interviews have been done at safe social distances.
For the most part, Capen has found technology has been keeping people safe while still advancing this project. The exhibit will be on display sometime in early 2021 and she wants to ensure there are as many memories that can be told as possible. To share your memories of the North End and learn more about the initiative, people can visit, discoverniagara.org/lifeonmainstreet.
