PHOENIX, NY — The doors are scheduled to close this week at the last remaining Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. branch in Oswego County.
While OTB officials say the closure is necessary to put an end to years of mounting financial losses at the site on Huntley Road in the village of Phoenix, one of the co-operators of the restaurant inside the building is hoping to convince the powers-that-be to save his family’s business.
“The big problem is the county and the town and the village are going to suffer directly from this loss,” said Mike Lattimore Sr. who, along with his son, Mike Lattimore Jr., has operated the Phoenix Sports Restaurant under an agreement with WROTB for the past 13 years.
Earlier this month, a representative of WROTB stopped into the restaurant to break the news about plans to close the branch before the end of the week.
Lattimore Sr. said he was “totally shocked” to learn his family business would be forced to close as a result. He estimates that the restaurant averages between 80 and 100 customers per day during the week and more than 200 customers on weekends.
“We never felt that they would come and just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to close it down,’” he said. “They might have said ‘we need to take a closer look and redo some things.’ “
WROTB officials insist the site is not financially viable as a betting location and has not been in many years. According to WROTB, the “handle” — that is, the amount wagered by bettors — at the branch dropped from $3.6 million in 2019 to $2.9 million in 2022. That, according to WROTB, translated to operating losses of $241,354 in 2019, $340,157 in 2020, $236,799 in 2021 and $197,072 in 2022.
OTB officials note that while the restaurant side of the location may have performed better financially in recent years, the betting side of the business has declined to the point where continued operation is no longer in the best interest of taxpayers.
Ryan Hasenauer, WROTB’s director of marketing, said the closure of the Phoenix branch was discussed and approved by the board and that a roll call vote was not required to initiate the closing. He said the plan remains to close the branch on Saturday.
Hasenauer provided the newspaper with a copy of a July 25 letter from the New York State Gaming Commission, which oversees operations of OTB corporations statewide, confirming that the request to amend WROTB’s plan of operation to reflect the Oswego County branch’s closure effective July 28.
Hasenauer said one full-time WROTB employee will be laid off as a result. He acknowledged that WROTB is looking to sell the building to generate revenue for the corporation. He noted that the EZ Bet location in Oswego County will be maintained.
Hasenauer suggested the state’s decision to authorize online wagering, including on horse races, which is not allowed at OTB locations, has affected the bottom line of branches in the organization’s service territory.
“Given that New York State has refused to allow sports betting at OTB branches and is now allowing mobile sports apps to take horse racing wagers, there is no way this trend of losing money can be reversed at the Oswego branch,” Hasenauer said. “Keeping it open is actually costing our municipalities and New York state citizens money.”
Lattimore Sr. thinks some of the losses on the betting end could have been reduced or avoided had leadership at WROTB taken a greater interest in marketing and promoting the location.
In a rural community like Phoenix, a village of just over 2,000 people located about 20 miles north of Syracuse, Lattimore said his family’s restaurant has been a popular gathering place that could have been a hotter bed of wagering had WROTB officials paid closer attention and been more involved.
”Our job responsibility was, when we signed on the contract with them, we were going to bring people into the restaurant to eat and they would take people over to the betting part of the restaurant to bet. The’ve never done that,” Lattimore Sr. said. “The dilemma that they have is they don’t know how to take the people that we bring into the restaurant and get them to come over and bet on the horses.”
As to WROTB’s bottom line, Lattimore Sr. said it’s hard for him to accept claims of financial difficulties at the branch, considering that, in April, the corporation’s board of directors approved employee contracts providing upper management members with hefty salaries, among them CEO Henry Wojtaszek, who is now earning $272,000 per year.
Lattimore Sr. said he’s also concerned about the long-term impact on Oswego County’s standing within WROTB as a result of the closure of the last branch in the county, which he noted derives hundreds of thousands in revenue from WROTB operations each year.
”My position on the whole thing is that it is a complete fiasco,” Lattimore Sr. said.
Without the branch, Hasenauer said, Oswego County will remain a shareholder in OTB and its revenue will not be affected, as payouts from the corporation are based on the county’s population.
The Lattimore family is hoping to convince WROTB’s current board of directors to at least temporarily suspend closure of the Phoenix branch in favor of working together to make the site more financially viable over the long term. WROTB’s board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday.
In a July 17 letter to Wojtaszek, state Sen. John Mannion, D-Syracuse, expressed support for the family’s efforts to preserve the branch, which he also noted is the only full-service WROTB betting parlor in Oswego County. Mannion urged WROTB’s board to look at “innovative solutions” to turn the restaurant’s customers into OTB patrons.
“As a state senator representing Phoenix, I have heard from numerous constituents their concern for the closure of this location,” Mannion wrote. “The Phoenix OTB location is a place for community gathering and leases space to Phoenix Sports Restaurant. Between the OTB and the restaurant, nearly two dozen individuals are employed at this location.”
In a July 18 letter issued in response to the senator’s concerns, Wojtaszek cited WROTB’s financial numbers for the location, noting they support the agency’s contention that the economic impact of the Phoenix branch has “dwindled considerably over time.”
”We have exhausted every whereby the branch can remain open in the face of these losses,” Wojtaszek wrote. “The branch has remained open longer than it would had a private company been responsible for operations. As a public benefit corporation, we must act in the best interest of the taxpayers.”
In his letter, Wojtaszek also suggested the state’s support for online sports betting has been a significant factor in the decline of betting at WROTB branches. Like Hasenauer, Wojtaszek noted that, under state rules, WROTB locations are not allowed to take sports bets on non-horse racing events while, just this year, the state granted permission to sports betting apps to accept wagers on horse racing.
”Without sports betting and the sudden allowance of these sports betting apps to take horse racing bets, less people will continue to visit physical OTB locations,” Wojtaszek wrote. “Without action, this trend is irreversible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.