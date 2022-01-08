The New York Coalition for Open Government has sent a letter to Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino calling for fewer special meetings — and more advance notice when they do occur.
The letter was sent to the mayor on Thursday and copied to members of the city council, and requests Restaino call fewer special meetings, include time for public speakers when he does call special meetings, and give a week’s advance notice.
The letter notes that Restaino has called three special meetings in the past two months.
Restaino referred questions about the letter to City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur.
“When the mayor calls special meetings, he does so pursuant to Chapter 3.9 of the City Charter, which permits the mayor or the council to call those meetings,” said Mazur, who also said special meetings can only address items on the agenda, and that in each case where they have been called, it was to conclude business that needed to be addressed in a timely fashion.
Two members of the council confirmed they received the letter by email.
Council Chairman John Spanbauer said he was surprised to receive the letter and would be talking with his colleagues and the mayor about its contents.
Spanbauer said he "wanted to do what's best for all involved — speakers and public officials."
How to handle public speakers at regular council meetings has been a controversial matter for many years.
The desire to keep meetings accessible to public input has come into conflict at times with the need to maintain public safety and decorum, as well as to stay on agenda.
Paul Wolf, an attorney from Erie County, who is the Coalition’s president, signed the letter.
“There is nothing illegal, because New York state law has nothing that even mandates public speakers at public meetings,” Wolf said. “We would like to see that changed. But regardless, most public bodies in New York allow the public to speak.
"If people can speak at a regular council meeting than why not at a special meeting?”
