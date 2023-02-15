The leader of a good government group based in Williamsville on Wednesday urged New York lawmakers to increase resources in the state budget to address what he described as a "crisis" in government openness and transparency.
During a budget hearing in Albany, attorney Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, called on members of the state assembly to provide additional resources and staff to the New York State Committee on Open Government, an arm of the state government that is charged with overseeing compliance with open meetings and Freedom of Information laws.
"When Kathleen Hochul became governor, she promised a 'new era of transparency'. In her recent State of the State address, Governor Hochul did not say one word about transparency," Wolf testified. "In the budget submitted to the legislature, there is no new funding for transparency initiatives and no proposed transparency legislation. There is an open government crisis in New York state that can be addressed through the state budget."
Wolf lamented the fact that currently the committee has just four employees.
To provide contrast, Wolf counted off the number of staff members at three other state oversight agencies: the Authorities Budget Office, 11; Joint Commission on Public Ethics, 50; and the Inspector General's office, 92.
"The New York State Committee on Open Government is a great resource for information but the committee does not have any enforcement power and limited staff resources," Wolf said. "The legislature can show its commitment to open government by providing more resources to the committee. The state’s lack of commitment to open government is clear when the resources provided to the committee are compared to other organizations."
Wolf's coalition, which monitors open government and public information concerns statewide, has done research in recent years that suggests there is what Wolf described as "large-scale non-compliance" with open government laws in New York.
A sampling of the findings from 2022 coalition research involving 20 randomly selected local government entities from each region of the state shows:
— 72% of towns did not not post meeting documents online, and 25% of towns did not post meeting minutes or recordings online, as required by law.
— 39% of counties failed to acknowledge a FOIL request within five business days as required by law; and 28% of counties never acknowledged the coalition's FOIL request.
— 65% of county election boards did not respond to emails or telephone calls seeking information; and 73% of election boards failed to acknowledge the coalition's FOIL request within five business days.
In addition to strengthening the Committee on Open Government, Wolf encouraged state lawmakers to support other measures to increase government transparency statewide.
One measure involves the continued use of hybrid (in-person and virtual) public meetings that are live streamed so citizens can observe governmental decision-making bodies remotely. Another is a requirement that local governments record all public sessions and post them online.
"Many rural and smaller communities need assistance with internet and video technology so that they can live stream meetings effectively and efficiently. Software that assists local governments with posting meeting agendas, documents, minutes, and recordings may also be needed," Wolf said. "Allocating funds for the training of local municipal officials is critically necessary."
Wolf further suggested the legislature consider stronger enforcement measures that are already in place in other states. For example: Rhode Island and Massachusetts have a dedicated unit to assist the public in addressing open government and Freedom of Information concerns. The attorney generals in Florida, Illinois and Kentucky all have mediation programs to help residents with Freedom of Information disputes, and the Arizona attorney general has created an Open Meetings Law Enforcement team.
"The legislature has the ability to address the open government crisis that exists in New York state, by providing budget funding and enforcement powers," Wolf said.
Another good government advocacy group, Reinvent Albany, has encouraged state lawmakers to foster an environment that is more accommodating of the needs of residents. Among its priorities is support for Hochul's proposal to allow public bodies that primarily serve individuals with disabilities to meet remotely.
The group also has concerns about state agencies' handling of FOIL requests. Senior policy adviser Rachael Fauss noted the state currently has no centralized data available on these requests, making it nearly impossible to figure out just how many outstanding requests are filed with the state.
At both the state and local levels, Fauss said, "a lot of it comes down to resources and staffing. We think a lot of improvement could be made just by prioritizing FOIL as a public service. It's not treated like a public service and it's not funded the way it should be."
Fauss suggested that, in the digital era, governments simply making more public data available online could reduce the number of FOIL requests being sent their way.
"A lot of information should just be proactively disclosed so you don't even need that staff member or that FOIL officer," she said.
