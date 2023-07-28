In life, two of Bobby Minicucci’s greatest loves were hearing the sound of jazz music and being around others who enjoyed those sounds as much as he did.
With his passing earlier this month, the long-time owner of the Ontario House — known as the “House that Jazz Built” in Niagara Falls — is being remembered not only as one of jazz music’s strongest local advocates but also as a person whose charm and personality helped him cultivate lasting relationships with bar patrons, fellow jazz fans, musical artists and many, many friends over the course of decades.
“He just liked the sound,” Minicucci’s wife, Maureen Minicucci, said of her late husband’s affinity for jazz.” He loved the sound of the organ and the drums and seeing people dance and seeing people happy.”
“He just loved listening to jazz. That was his life,” she added.
Bobby Minicucci, known for his signature beard and glasses and his ever-present cigar, died on July 6 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He was 89.
He left behind a legacy tied to the comings and goings of world-famous musicians and fellow jazz fans who frequented the Ontario House while it was under his ownership and management from the 1957 until 1995.
“He could always be found behind the bar ready to greet whomever might appear, be it Dizzy Gillespie, Maynard Ferguson or any of the other jazz greats who would stop by to say hello after gigs in Buffalo and sometimes sit in with local jazz players,” said Diane McNamara. “At Bobby’s place, there was always a welcoming bear hug and a grin.”
Maureen said her late husband’s family owned the Ontario House, which was located at 920 Ontario Ave. in the Falls, in the 1940s before the illness of his father prompted a request that Bobby return from the Pratt Institute in New York City to help run the place.
Maureen and Bob met at the Ontario House where she worked as a waitress. They were together for 53 years. They married in 1987.
“He was charming,” Maureen said. “He had a funny laugh and he was just such a personable person that loved people. He just loved people. To be a bar owner, you’ve got to love people.”
While it has since become a novelty in decorating circles, Maureen said her late husband was one of the first in the Falls to hang a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling at the Ontario House.
It was, she said, part of his willingness to walk his own path and do things ‘his way.’
“Frank Sinatra was his favorite,” she said. “The song ‘My Way,’ that was Bobby. He did things his way, with his music, with his life. He was just one of those people that did things his way. He didn’t care. He just wanted to make his patrons happy.”
Booking acts and scheduling shows put him in touch with some of the biggest names in music. The Ontario House played host to a lot of jazz greats over the years, including Spider Martin, Jerry D’Amico, Ronnie Foster, Johnny Hartman and Chuck Mangione.
On one occasion, “The Man in Black” himself, Johnny Cash, stopped in to the bar for a drink.
While the “Godfather of Soul” himself never came in, all of the members of James Brown’s band visited the Ontario House, too.
The late comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory once held court in the backroom of the bar in the 1960s.
Niagara University basketball great Calvin Murphy, Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson and other members of the Bills team frequented the place in the 1970s.
As Bobby told Niagara Gazette columnist Norma Higgs in 2019: “It was like coming to a party every night and never knowing who was going to show up.”
His wife said Bobby was there for everybody, not just those with famous names, and people remembered him for it.
“He was like a psychiatrist that people would come in and talk to him and he would give his advice,” she said. “People would always come in and talk too him about their problems. He would listen and give them advice if he felt if he needed to give that person advice.
Everybody loved him,” she added. “Bobby was such a lovable person. He was there for all of his friends. Whenever they wanted to come to jut talk, they would just come to the Ontario House. There were times when nobody was there and people would just stop in and sit and talk with him.”
Minicucci studied art at the Pratt Institute before returning to Niagara Falls. The Ontario House had many of his paintings, including those of Miles Davis and Frank Sinatra, displayed on its walls which lent to the jazz feel of the place.
“Bobby welcomed local players and bands and would often have bands rehearsing there during the day,” McNamara said.
In 2009, Bobby was presented with the “Keep Jazz Alive” award and in 2019, he was inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame recognizing his significant contributions to the music scene of the city.
“His legacy is known all over the world,” Maureen Minicucci said. “There are people that are in different countries that have been to the Ontario House or who have played at the Ontario House. People from all over the the United States and Canada came there to play.”
In addition to his wife, Maureen, Bobby Minicucci is survived by five daughters, Lauren Minicucci Palmer, Lisa Minicucci (Frank) Hoy, Lynn Minicuccci Velasco, Rebecca (Mark) Titchner, Tecia (Louis) Monroe and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Michael, John, and Albert and sister Joan Sanfilippo.
A memorial service will be held in August.
A tribute honoring Bobby Minicucci will be held on Aug. 13 at Foley’s Tavern, 8752 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. The tribute will begin at 2 p.m.
