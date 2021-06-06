An online workshop for those along Lake Ontario to engage with state Department of State officials on the Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency Initiative (CLEAR) will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at niagaraorleansclear.com.
CLEAR supports local communities dealing with periodic extreme water levels along Lake Ontario, the lower Niagara River and the upper St. Lawrence River with the development of comprehensive resiliency strategies and plans to institute critical long-term protective measures and strengthen existing investments.
“I am thrilled to invite the public to participate in the CLEAR initiative,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “At the Department of State, we provide tools and opportunities to empower communities around the state to better address unique local challenges and achieve their vision for a brighter future. Through CLEAR, we will build on New York’s historic investments in coastal infrastructure as we build toward a more vibrant and resilient New York state.”
