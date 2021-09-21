MEDINA — The World Life Institute, headquartered at 224 West Center St., is inviting the public to participate in an online course that explores changes to the environment created by possible nuclear warfare and the impact these changes would have on life as we know it.
The course adds a new dimension to World Life Institute’s pursuit of increasing global nuclear awareness, according to Linda Redfield Shakoor, program coordinator. The late Dr. Asaf Durakovic, founder of the World Life Institute, was renowned worldwide for his research on nuclear awareness.
In a recent news release, World Life Institute asserted that if the public is ever called upon to respond in some capacity to a radiation emergency, a basic understanding of nuclear radiation, its biological effects and methods of mitigating its hazards will be essential to effectiveness and personal safety.
Its online course, "Personal and Family Protection During Nuclear War: An Introduction to Radiation Science and its Lifesaving Application," is a series of 15 lectures that touch on radioactivity, the biological effects of ionizing radiation, principles of radiation safety, external contamination and decontamination practice, internal contamination and the medical effects of ionizing radiation and Acute Radiation Syndrome.
World Life Institute and its Global Nuclear Awareness program have worked to provide high-quality, relevant and globally accessible educational programs, according to Shakoor. The upcoming course is designed and taught by Paul Zimmerman, a member of the World Life Institute since its inception in 1987, who has conducted numerous public lectures on issues of radiation safety.
The course will begin on Saturday and continue through Nov. 10, presented live from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. For fee and registration information, go to: www.globalnuclearawareness.org. Scholarships are available.
— By Virginia Kropf
