Niagara Pride’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Online Auction, featuring more than 60 items including a signed Sabres jersey and tickets to a show Shea's, is set to go live on Black Friday.
The auction starts at midnight on Black Friday and run through 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The auction can be accessed at the following link: www.Auction.NiagaraPride.org .
The link is live and individuals are encouraged to check it out for a sneak preview. Donations can also be offered at the auction website for those not wishing to bid, but still wanting to support Niagara Pride.
“Our organization works hard to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals and families Niagara County and throughout WNY. Events like this auction and other fundraisers we do throughout the year, like WNY Shopping With Pride, are vital to the continued operations of our agency," said Ronald Piaseczny, president of Niagara Pride. "Many people are not aware of this, but all of our programming and services are funded 100% by donations from the community. We do not receive any grants to fund the numerous programs and activities that we provide. Additionally, all of our services are managed by solely by our board of directors, who volunteer their time; we have no paid staff.”
Proceeds from the auction will go toward the continued funding of existing programming, as well as help with the creation of the following new services in 2022:
• Establishing an LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Training Conference to be held twice in 2022
• The creation of a virtual WNY Pride 5K Run/Walk
• A scholarship for a local LGBTQ+ youth going to college
• Additional diversity trainings for the community, businesses, and other organizations
• More supportive programming aimed at LGBTQ+ seniors and people of color
“We are very excited about this event," Piaseczny added. "We have received a number of amazing items that we think folks will want to bid on ...”
Among the items being offered are an autographed Dylan Cozens Buffalo Sabres jersey; Tickets to see "Oklahoma! " at Shea’s Performing Arts Center or "Young Frankenstein" at the Palace Theatre in Lockport; Buffalo Bills items; original art pieces; gift cards to local favorite businesses; 716 and Buffalo themed items; Pride-related items; gift baskets; collectibles from comic books to M&M’s to an autographed Julie Newmar as Catwoman photo; bottles of wine; and dozens of other items.
Niagara Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in WNY, with a focus on Niagara County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.