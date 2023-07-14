The Town of Lockport Historical Society will have the doors of its 150-year-old schoolhouse open this weekend.
As part of Lockport In Bloom, a city- and townwide garden walk, the school will be open as a rest stop to those visiting gardens, as well as those wishing to learn more about local history. The school will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event will be staffed by historians Jim Boles and Jean Linn along with Historical Society board members.
The school, also known as the Hickory Corners school, was built in 1873 to replace an earlier building across the road. It functioned as a school until 1956, when the local students were incorporated into the Lockport City School District
In addition to history on the one-room schools of Lockport, there is a special exhibit on the Erie Canal, one of the most famous man-made bodies of water. The exhibit, created by ESLN and WNYLRC, celebrates the bicentennial of the Erie Canal. The canal was responsible for an increase in commerce and development across the state. There is an online component to the exhibit here: https://nyheritage.org/exhibits/two-hundred-years-erie-canal
Refreshments will be available to guests and there will be some Historical Society merchandise for sale, as well as local history books by Jim Boles and local honey from nearby Walnut Hill Farm. Sales benefit the society.
The school is located at 5331 Lower Mountain Road, at the corner of Leete.
