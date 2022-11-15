Old Fort Niagara has received a $500,000 federal grant for work on planned preservation projects.
The grant would go toward masonry preservation at the state historic site, which is slated to begin in the summer of 2023.
The project scope for the $1.8 million masonry preservation project includes stylizing the north wall of the fort’s French Castle, repointing the masonry on the French Castle, North Redoubt, and South Redoubt, and the restoration of the west section of the casemates.
Executive Director Robert Emerson said they found a lot of missing mortar in the French Castle walls, stones falling out of chimneys, cracks in the building, and slight bulges in the north wall that have engineers concerned. The freeze/thaw cycle also contributes to masonry deterioration.
“The building will be 300 years old in four years,” Emerson said. “It’s normal that these things happen. It’s time to take action against deterioration or it’ll only get worse.”
Where the rest of funding for this project would come from has not been determined yet.
Over this past summer, Old Fort Niagara embarked on a $1.3 million project working to replace the roof on the French Castle and can be considered Phase 1 of renovation work, with this recently announced grant funding going towards Phase 2, which focuses on masonry from the roofline down.
Emerson does not anticipate next year’s work would affect the visitor experience at the fort, since the French Castle had scaffolding and roof workers this summer and it operated normally.
“We do not anticipate any difference next year when we get to masonry,” Emerson said.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the grant from the National Park Service, which is part of $7 million awarded in the inaugural round of their Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Created by Congress and funded through the Historic Preservation Fund, the first round of grants supports 17 cultural resource preservation projects across 12 states, including the work at Old Fort Niagara.
Established in 1977, the HPF is authorized at $150 million per year through 2023 and has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants testates, Tribes, local governments and nonprofit organizations. Funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to preserve the nation’s cultural resources.
Revenue for the HBF comes from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, with the intent to mitigate the loss of a nonrenewable resource to benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.