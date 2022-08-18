YOUNGSTOWN — Old Fort Niagara is known as a battle site during the French and Indian War and the War of 1812, but a lot more happened there than warfare.
The historic site is putting on its Living History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, to showcase daily life at the fort in peacetime.
Katie Gaisser, resource development and volunteer coordinator, said that while a lot of events at the fort focus on life during times of conflict, Old Fort Niagara only saw 23 days of actual combat in its nearly three centuries of existence.
“What do folks do for the rest of their time here?” Gaisser said. “We will be talking about the day to day life of not only the military, but civilians and how they got by.”
The schedule for both days is:
• 11 a.m., artillery firing
• Noon, hairdressing in the 18th century
• 1 p.m., pack a trade bale and trade musket demonstration
• 2 p.m., Mount Guard
• 2:20 p.m., learn an 18th century song
• 2:30 p.m., play a game of bat and trap
• 3 p.m., lay out a fort with a military engineer
• 4 p.m., manual exercise
Ongoing demonstrations include cooking, fishing, loading a cannon, silversmithing, the fur trade, and other 18th century games.
People will see military actions taking place because the soldiers back then wanted to be prepared even in times of peace, Gaisser said. The artillery drill will go through the motions of loading and firing a cannon while the manual exercise at the end of the day will have musket firing as guests can learn about those drills.
Every single garrison that controlled the fort will be represented, from the French and Indian War to the American Revolution and the War of 1812, to show how the fort evolved.
Despite it going on for a few years, Living History Weekend is one of the lesser known events at Old Fort Niagara.
“We hope people come to the fort and see it as more than where battle reenactments go on,” Gaisser said.
Admission to the fort is $17 for an adult, $12 for a child aged 6 to 12 years, and free for the 5-and-younger set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.