Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.