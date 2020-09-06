Oktoberfest activities planned for downtown Niagara Falls

Members of the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association are set to host a collaborative Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The German-themed activities will be held throughout several locations and compliment Old Falls Street’s 10th annual Oktoberfest outdoor street festival, complete with German-themed food, beer, decorated tents and live music by the German American Musicians. All participating venues are within walking distance of Old Falls Street.
In addition, the Sheraton Niagara Falls (300 Third St.) and the Giacomo Hotel (222 First St.) are offering special Oktoberfest pricing on overnight stays, on Sept. 28. Guests should call the Sheraton at 285-3361 or The Giacomo at 299-0200 and mention “Oktoberfest” to receive the special rates.
“This year, in addition to Old Falls Street’s outdoor festival, many of our association members are working to keep the celebration going within their own establishments," explained Susan Swiatkowski, tourism development manager at Destination Niagara USA and DNFBA secretary. "We hope this new approach attracts a wider audience and entices guests to stay longer, possibly overnight, while experiencing new and well-established hotels and restaurants in our district.”
Oktoberfest participants include:
• Power City Eatery (444 Third St.) – Offering German Beer, Breakfast & Lunch – Sept. 28-29, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (28 Old Falls St.) – Offering an Oktoberfest cooking class – Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are needed at http://nfculinary.org/public-classes.php
• Old Falls Street USA – 10th annual Oktoberfest outdoor festival – Sept. 28, from 1 to 8 p.m. – Free and open to the public.
Events during Old Falls Street’s Festival, Sept. 28, from 1 to 8 p.m.
• Reddy Bike Share will be on hand with discounted annual passes.
• Mackinali’s Café & Bake Shop will be on selling German desserts.
After Old Falls Street’s Festival, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Anchor Bar (located inside the Holiday Inn, 114 Buffalo Ave.) – Offering German wings and beer
• Courtyard by Marriott (900 Buffalo Ave.) – Offering German food specials and Oktoberfest beer flights
• The Craft Kitchen & Bar (223 Ferry Ave.) – Featuring German Beers; Sunday Football games on Sept. 29
• The Giacomo (222 First St.) – Featuring Happy Hour pricing all evening long
• Hyatt Place (310 Rainbow Blvd.) – Offering German sausages, dessert and beer
• TGI Fridays (located inside the Sheraton Niagara Falls – 300 Third St.) – Oktoberfest patio activities on Old Falls Street, German music, beer and food
• Wine on Third (501 Third St.) – Featuring German wine, beer and food specials
For more information, visit www.DNFBA.org or visit Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association on Facebook.
