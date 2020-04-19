In February 1992, the editors at the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, decided to print a letter-to-the-editor from a Pendleton man named Timothy McVeigh.
It was an anti-government screed. McVeigh may have seemed angry to the editors, but no one appeared to find the missive overtly threatening.
They had no clue that the letter was a canary in a terrorist coal mine.
Just over three years later, on April 19, 1995, McVeigh would trigger the detonator on a massive truck bomb that would obliterate much of the nine-story Alfred P. Murrah Federal Office Building in Oklahoma City. The blast would kill 168 people and wound 680 others, many of them severely.
Inside the building were the offices of 14 federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, recruiting stations for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, and a child day care center.
The explosion devastated a 16-block area of downtown Oklahoma City, destroying or damaging 324 other buildings and caused an estimated $652 million worth of damage.
The warning
“What is it going to take to open up the eyes of our elected officials? AMERICA IS IN SERIOUS DECLINE," McVeigh wrote in the letter published by the Union-Sun on Feb. 11, 1992. "We have no proverbial tea to dump; should we instead sink a ship full of Japanese imports?”
It was the first of two rambling letters that McVeigh, a Pendleton native and decorated Army vet who had served in the Gulf War, would send to his hometown newspaper. An unidentified Union-Sun employee told an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times, about a week after the bombing, that the paper believed McVeigh had written to them because they would print any letter they received.
“We have a longstanding policy; we print every letter,” the employee told the Times reporter, David Willman. Speaking of the McVeigh letters specifically, the employee said at that time, “We have a fair amount of that kind of mail, and it’s probably encouraged because we allow it” to be published.
The Union-Sun letters were discovered after a reader called the paper, within days of the bombing, to say he remembered having read letters to the editor signed by Tim McVeigh.
“Is a civil war imminent? Do we have to shed blood to reform the current system?", McVeigh asked in the Feb 11 letter. "I hope it doesn’t come to that! But it might.”
When the then managing editor of the Union-Sun, Dan Kane, re-read the letters, he told the Times reporter he found them chilling.
“There was one paragraph in particular that made my heart stop a little bit,” Kane said. “It was the one that said: ‘shed blood. ...’ After Oklahoma City, I certainly look at it as a sort of eerie and prophetic statement.”
McVeigh's letters revealed a young man who deeply distrusted the federal government and who, after his discharge from the Army, had drifted into the growing militia movement of the early 1990s. He was regularly attending gun shows where he would pass out leaflets spouting militia talking points and hawk copies of his favorite book, "The Turner Diaries", a 1978 novel that depicted a violent revolution in the U.S. which leads to the overthrow of the federal government, a nuclear war, and, ultimately, a race war.
In his first Union-Sun letter, McVeigh referenced a race war.
“Racism on the rise? You had better believe it!," he wrote. “At a point when the world has seen communism falter as an imperfect system to manage people; democracy seems to be heading down the same road. Maybe we have to combine ideologies to achieve the perfect utopian government"
The letter also contained commentary on subjects popular in the militia and white nationalist movements.
"Crime is out of control. Criminals have no fear of punishment. Prisons are overcrowded so they know they will not be imprisoned long,” McVeigh predicted. "Taxes are a joke. Regardless of what a political candidate ‘promises,’ they will increase. More taxes are always the answer to government mismanagement. They mess up, we suffer. Taxes are reaching cataclysmic levels, with no slowdown in sight.”
Finally, McVeigh made it clear that if something didn't change, the American middle class, which represented him and his family, would disappear.
"The ‘American Dream’ of the middle class has all but disappeared," he wrote. “Politicians are further eroding the ‘American Dream’ by passing laws which are supposed to be a ‘quick fix,’ when all they are really designed for is to get the official reelected. These laws tend to ‘dilute’ a problem for a while, until the problem comes roaring back in a worsened form. (Much like a strain of bacteria will alter itself to defeat a known medication.)”
Though the offices of the Niagara County Sheriff are mere miles from the Union-Sun newsroom, former Sheriff Tom Beilein said McVeigh's February 1992 letter raised no red flags.
"He was really an unknown," Beilein recalled. "He wasn't on anyone's radar."
The second letter
McVeigh wrote to the Union-Sun again, in March 1992. The second letter, published on March 10, 1992, seemed to a strange reflection on death.
It attacked veganism, while speculating on how killing prey in the wild is preferable to meat processing. McVeigh wrote of the “clean, merciful shot” taken by a hunter so that the prey “dies in his own environment, quick and unexpected.”
He compared that to the slaughter of cattle. Which he wrote had "less dignity."
“Would you rather die while living happily or die while leading a miserable life, you tell me which is more ‘humane’? " McVeigh wrote.
Some still wonder if that philosophy shaped his decision-making prior to the bombing. Looking back at the letters, Beilein wonders if, 25 years later, similar letters would set off alarm bells.
"In hindsight, he did write two letters to your paper that, maybe today, with our vigilance toward terrorism, might have set off some alarm bells," Beilein said. "But you never know. Look what gets written on Twitter these days."
The former sheriff also said that in 1992, the militia movement was not prominent in Niagara County.
"It was on our radar," Beilein said. "But it was mostly in the states out west."
Eventually, the FBI came calling for the original copies of McVeigh's two letters to the Union-Sun, and a third written by his sister Jennifer in early 1995. Published by the Union-Sun on March 10, 1995, Jennifer McVeigh's letter railed against "communism, gun control, permissive sex and “the L.A. riots.”
She also referenced in her letter the August, 1992, confrontation in Idaho between federal agents and a survivalist named Randall Weaver and the 1993 siege by federal agents of the weapons filled compound of the Branch Davidians sect near Waco, Tex., which ended in the deaths of 86 people.
In a perhaps eerie echo of her brother, Jennifer McVeigh also predicted the coming of an America ruled by “a single authoritarian dictatorship.”
After taking the letters, federal prosecutors subpoenaed Kane to testify before the federal grand jury in Oklahoma City that would indict McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols.
Trial and Conviction
Tom Beilein remembers, vividly, the phone call he received from federal agents, telling him about the identification of McVeigh as the Oklahoma City bomber.
"It was shocking," he said. "You knew (the bombing) was horrific and what made it worse was this was someone who grew up in our backyard."
The FBI asked Beilein what his investigators might know about McVeigh and they suggested that he send deputies to McVeigh's family home in Pendleton, "to see what was there and protect the occupants from possible retaliation."
Arriving with law enforcement were a gaggle of news media members.
"It was something we weren't used to," the former sheriff said. "There were satellite trucks up and down the road. The whole country was focused on Tim McVeigh."
Just over two years after the bombing, on April 24, 1997, McVeigh's trial, on 11 counts of murder and related charges, began in U.S. District Court in Denver.
The case had been moved there from Oklahoma City over fair trial concerns. Nichols would be tried later both in federal court and Oklahoma state courts.
The trial featured 137 witnesses, including McVeigh's sister, and lasted roughly five weeks. A jury found McVeigh guilty on all counts.
Following a hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Matsch found factors sufficient to sentence McVeigh to death. The execution was set to take place at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, Indiana.
The penitentiary is a high-security prison that houses a Special Confinement Unit and execution chamber for federal inmates who have been sentenced to death.
Former Gazette reporter Valerie Pillo was sent to Terre Haute to cover the execution. She had been involved in the paper's coverage of McVeigh in the aftermath of the bombing and during the trial.
"It had been a challenge to find people who knew (Tim McVeigh) and would talk about him," Pillo recalled.
She also was one of a small group of journalists who regularly attempted to speak to McVeigh's father. William "Bill" McVeigh spoke, on the record, to only one reporter, who became a family spokesman while still covering the story and later wrote a book about McVeigh.
Talks in the garden
Bill McVeigh was known to be an avid gardener. Pillo said he would sometimes welcome a few reporters he had grown to know to chat while he gardened.
"I think what happened was a complete shock to Bill," Pillo said. "He didn't want the spotlight. He didn't know how to handle it and didn't want to handle it."
McVeigh even questioned Pillo's motivations in visiting him.
"He said, 'Are you only coming over here cause you want to interview me?" Pillo recalled.
As his son's execution day drew nearer, Pillo had more "talks in the garden" with him.
"There were some victims who had reached out to (Bill) and they were very gracious," Pillo recalled he had told her. "Several became friends with him in their grief."
McVeigh told Pillo he would not attend his son's execution. He said those were, "Tim's wishes", and he would instead visit relatives in North Carolina.
"Why would I go to that?" she said McVeigh asked her.
And the bomber's father didn't like it when Pillo told him she would be covering the execution.
"He wasn't happy I was going," she remembered. "He said, 'Why are you going? Why do you have to be there?' "
The execution
Pillo remembers June 11, 2001 like it was yesterday.
"it was a spectacle," she said.
The small town of Terre Haute had been overrun with reporters from around the world, looming to cover the execution of a young man who had been dubbed "the American terrorist."
"I was mindful of the McVeigh family, because I had spent so much time with Bill," Pillo said.
Another Buffalo-based reporter, WBEN Radio's Barbara Burns, also vividly remembers her day in Terre Haute.
"iIt was unlike anything I'd ever covered before," Burns said. "We didn't have executions (in New York state)."
At the moment when the execution was scheduled to start, Pillo said all the hustle and bustle outside the prison seemed to stop.
"You looked at your watch and you knew what time it was," she said "A strange kind of quiet kind of feel over where I was. People knew it had happened."
When the pool reporters who had witnessed the execution came out of the penitentiary, everyone wanted to know McVeigh's final words. The soldier, they said, had stood mute.
"He was asked if he had any last words, and he said, 'No'," Pillo said. "(The pool reporters) said he showed zero emotion."
Pillo tried to reach Bill McVeigh, but he was flying back from North Carolina. She said she tried to call McVeigh again, a few days later.
Surprisingly, Pillo said, he answered her call. But there was no post execution interview.
Forgiveness
On the morning on the execution, Burns said she wanted to attend Mass before going to her assignment. She was directed to a nearby Catholic church.
Burns said she was struck by what appeared to be a large number of reporters in attendance there. As the mass ended, she learned that the priest performing the mass had visited with McVeigh in his final days.
The priest agreed to answer some questions from the assembled journalists and one asked if McVeigh had expressed any remorse for his actions to the priest. The pastor explained that he considered his conversations with the bomber to be private.
"Everybody was wondering, was he remorseful," Burns said. "And I asked the priest, 'In order to get forgiveness, don't you have to seek it?'"
Burns said the priest turned his head and looked directly at her.
"How do you know he hasn't?" he asked her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.