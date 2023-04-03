In a typical Cortland County winter, the freezing weather, lack of food and snow piled so high many deer can’t move in it, their population dwindles.
Not this winter. Instead, the population grew, scientists say. That creates a ripple effect – more deer means the reduction of certain plant species, a higher risk for deer-vehicle collisions and an increase in deer ticks.
This is attributed, in part, to a mild winter.
December was typical with an average temperature of 28.1 degrees, reports the National Weather Service at Binghamton, right on par with the average temperature since 1991. But January averaged 31.4 degrees, nearly 9 degrees warmer than normal. and February averaged 30.6 degrees, 6.1 degrees warmer than normal.
“When winters are harsher, they have less food,” Andrea Davalos, associate professor of biology at SUNY Cortland, said of deer. “And as they have less food, the less portion that will be able to survive or be successful having offspring in the spring.”
The other reason for deer population imbalance is the lack of fully functioning forest ecosystems in the state, the DEC reports.
“In fully functioning ecosystems, deer populations would be controlled by a combination of interacting factors, including food supply, predation, disease and weather,” the report states.
As deer population rises, food supply drops. Deer can nearly eliminate their favorite plant species. Depending on the area, that can be dangerous to local ecosystems, Davalos said.
“What happens is that those species that they do like, for example, red maples, or red oaks, or ashes – they’re going to really eat those down,” Davalos said. “Those species are going to become less abundant, less frequent. They’re going to have less possibility of getting to a flowering or reaching the canopy of the forest. There’s been lots of research that shows that when deer become really abundant, we have less regeneration of the forest.”
Though some Central New York native predator populations such as wolves and mountain lions have been eliminated, other predators like bears, coyotes and bobcats still hunt deer, specifically targeting fawns.
The top predator of deers, however, is humans – which helps control deer populations to manageable numbers, the DEC reports. The deer harvest for 2022 was unavailable, but hunters took 211,000 deer in 2021..
Additionally, an increase in deer population results in a greater chance for deer to enter high traffic areas, where they’re more likely to be injured or killed by vehicles. State Farm Insurance reports New York sees more than 70,000 deer-vehicle collisions annually.
“There’s the part about traffic and having problems with collisions,” Davalos said. “I don’t know what that was off the top of my head … but there’s millions of dollars (in damages) that are attributed to deer collisions and vehicle-related accidents.”
In the state, there is a 1 in 140 chance that a deer-vehicle collision will happen, according to State Farm. The average cost of repairs for this kind of collision is around $4,000.
The increase in deer also means an increase in deer ticks.
If temperatures are at or above 40 degrees, adult deer ticks will emerge to seek hosts in the winter, said Toni Lyn Morelli with the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that national Lyme disease rates have been steadily increasing. Deer ticks, also known as blacklegged ticks, can pass on Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and other illnesses. Lyme in particular can cause chronic symptoms for some people.
Deer ticks can be characterized by their brownish-red bodies with a large black spot on their backs. Not every tick, or deer tick, carries Lyme disease. Analysis can be done for free if the tick is removed and sent to Upstate Thangamani Lab at SUNY Center for Vector-Borne Diseases in Syracuse, said Dr. Cinthia Elkins of Guthrie Homer Family Medicine.
