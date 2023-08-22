The OG Cruisers Car Club will host a classic car show at the city market, 16th Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. All classic car owners are invited to join in. The registration fee is $15 and proceeds of the day will be donated toward this year's Lord's Day Dinner.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers in each class and the OG Cruisers will hand out special awards. Vendors will be on site throughout the day. In addition, there'll be free coffee and doughnuts for early birds.
