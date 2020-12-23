Officials tour site tied to proposed aircraft project

TOWN OF NIAGARA - A group of local officials recently got an up-close look at a hangar that they hope will be part of a company's plan to bring a large-scale aircraft manufacturing facility to Niagara County.
John R. Simon, president and CEO of the firm, Stavatti Niagara, Ltd., conducted a tour through the company’s newly-acquired, 47,000 square-foot hangar in the town. Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace, New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, all joined Simon on the tour.
Stavatti, a Wyoming-based aerospace and defense manufacturing company, recently completed the purchase of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center in the Town of Niagara. A proposed $26 million project, company representatives have suggested that the new prototype development and production center could employ hundreds of engineering, development and manufacturing professionals over the next five years.
“It’s a very exciting project," Wallace said. "When (the town) first entered into the agreement with the department of defense to purchase this facility, back in 2005, we envisioned something of great need and great fortune to the town, and to the county. But never dreamed that it would be something like this. It will change the face of, not only the Town of Niagara, but of Niagara County and will create thousands of jobs. Just a win-win for everyone.”
Stavatti anticipates the employment of nearly 600 aerospace engineering, development and manufacturing professionals at the site within the next five years. Officials from the company say the project, which would be located on the 19.8-acre reserve center site, could also result in "spin-off jobs" to the benefit of the region.
Anticipated key programs are next-generation Stavatti military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft that include the SM-27 Machete (turboprop), SM-28 Machete (turbofan), SM-31 Stiletto, SM-100 twin engine intermodal transport and SM-150 personal air vehicle.
Restaino said he was impressed with the level of detail that was shared with him during the tour, saying his is "excited about the project.
“It’s an incredible and impressive building," he said.
A spokesman for the company said Stavatti chose the Town of Niagara site following a 15-month review of other possible locations that included sites in 30 U.S. states and three Canadian Provinces.
“It is extremely exciting that Stavatti has chosen the former Army Reserve Center … for their headquarters and manufacturing facilities,” Morinello said. “Our area is famous for airplane development and building, and Stavatti will carry on that proud tradition our area is known for. This project will benefit all of Western New York."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.