Officials: Testing supplies must continue to flow locally

Niagara Falls officials expressed concern on Wednesday about the potential impact a decrease in COVID-19 testing availability and delays in turnaround times for test results could have on city and county residents.
While the number of positive cases has been decreasing in Western New York, city and county officials said so has the availability of testing supplies.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he was told, in follow-up conversations with local hospital officials, that supplies intended for WNY are now being redirected to other areas of the country that are considered “hotspots.”
Restaino and other local officials said, in order to keep infection rates low and to continue contact tracing of potential patients, it is critical for officials at the federal level understood the need to ensure that communities like Niagara Falls have sufficient testing resources.
“Our city has a high percentage of those populations considered vulnerable,” Restaino said. “We simply cannot accept that we will potentially lose the ground we gained over these weeks and months. It is just inconceivable that states are being left to compete with each other for necessary resources which will only lead to proliferation of the virus.”
Dennis Virtuoso, Democratic minority leader of the Niagara County Legislature, said that while he believes in helping the other states with testing, the assistance shouldn’t be at the sacrificing of testing for local citizens.
“This should have been looked at months ago by the federal government and they should have prepared for adequate testing for all the states,” he said.
In order for contact tracing to be effective, Restaino and other officials noted that patients need to be notified in a timely manner (within 48 hours) about their test results. Contact tracing typically involves interviewing people who have tested positive to identify individuals with whom they have been in close contact, notifying contacts of potential exposure, referring contacts for testing, monitoring contacts for signs and symptoms and connecting contacts with service they might need during the self-quarantined period.
In order to adhere to these guidelines and experience best results, testing needs to be available to those who are potentially infectious and those around them, officials said.
Fellow county lawmaker Owen Steed, D-Niagara Falls, said poorer communities like the Falls often suffer with the reduced availability of testing.
“We see the impact of COVID-19 in poorer communities and communities of color and those who are essential workers,” he said. “Now is not the time to start taking away access that we should all have to testing.”
Restaino and the other Falls officials said it is important to remain diligent in testing and the ability to provide tests in a timely manner is crucial to reducing the spread of the virus. With WNY in the midst of working on reopening plans for schools and the still closed businesses, they said it is more imperative than ever that the community is able to keep the number of cases down.
“This is really a test of national leadership and currently it is a failure as the White House recommends cuts to funding for testing, while we need and should demand better, the virus is not taking any time off,” Restaino said.
