Officials say 616 Niagara at full occupancy

TM Montante Development says it has achieved full residential occupancy at 616 Niagara now that it has leased the last of its 17 market-rate residential units. 616 Niagara is a mixed-use commercial and residential adaptive re-use project located at the corner of 7th and Niagara streets in Niagara Falls.
"The 616 Niagara project represents the rebirth of three beautiful and historic buildings that now serve as a welcoming gateway to downtown Niagara Falls," said Chris Campos, president, TM Montante Development. "The leasing of all of the market rate residential units demonstrates that there is a growing demand for high quality apartments in downtown Niagara Falls. This is certainly a significant milestone for our 616 Niagara project, but it is also very positive news for the City of Niagara Falls as it signals that people want to live in the downtown core."
Mayor Robert Restaino added, "616 Niagara Street is proof of what the City of Niagara Falls has to offer residents and visitors. The success of this mixed-use project and the achievement of the important milestone of full occupancy reflects the growing intent in new residential opportunities Downtown and creates a template for businesses to take their place in our community. We look forward to their continued growth and success here in Niagara Falls."
Said USA Niagara Development Corporation President Anthony Vilardo, "TM Montante reaching full occupancy at 616 Niagara verifies that there is a robust demand for market-rate housing in downtown Niagara Falls. We congratulate them on reaching an important milestone with this successful development project, which is attracting new residents to add to the economic vitality of the Falls."
The Niagara Global Tourism Institute, an affiliate of Niagara University, is the anchor tenant on the ground floor, where they operate TReC, the first co-working and incubator facility in Niagara Falls. F Bites also operates a popular café on the ground floor of 616 Niagara.
616 Niagara was supported by a $750,000 grant from the WNY Regional Economic Development Capital Fund as well as a $100,000 grant from National Grid's Main Street Revitalization Program. The Niagara Global Tourism Institute also received a $176,000 grant from the Niagara Falls Tourism Target Zone Program which is administered through the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
