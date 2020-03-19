Officials: County's first positive case had no community contact

Niagara County officials say they're confident a woman with COVID-19 who is currently in isolation at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center did not have any community contact from one week before she was symptomatic through the date she was hospitalized.
In a release issued by the county early Thursday, officials said the 42-year-old woman, whose positive test results were confirmed on Tuesday, was subject to an investigation by the Niagara County Health Department which provided what they described as an "accurate picture" of her community contact.
“This investigation included multiple interviews with the affected individual," Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh said in a statement. "She began showing symptoms on March 8 and immediately began quarantining herself. Our clinical team reviewed one full week before she was symptomatic to the present. Based on the interviews and timeline, and thanks in large part to the affected individual’s actions to quickly quarantine herself, distance herself from family members and seek medical attention, the Niagara County Department of Health is confident she did not have any community contact during this period. This means no shopping, no public transportation, no work, nor any other outside interactions. The only contact was with family."
Wydysh said the county's investigative team has been in contact with individuals who were in direct contact with the individual at a personal gathering and those individuals have been placed under quarantine.
"These people will now be closely monitored, but at this point, none are showing any symptoms," Wydysh said.
To date, Wydysh said Niagara County has has 34 individuals in quarantine, all with no symptoms. Test results are pending from five individuals, Wydysh said.
