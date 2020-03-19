Officials: County's first positive case had no community contact

James Neiss/staff photographerIn this file photo, Niagara County Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton discusses the state of the coronavirus in the county during a Sunday press conference. Officials say they're confident the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Niagara County did not have any community contact from one week before she was symptomatic through the date she was placed in isolation at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Media AdviorsyAuthor: Kevin Schuler/Sunday, March 15, 2020/Categories: General, Health, Social ServicesRate this article: No ratingChairman of the Niagara County Legislature Becky Wydysh, Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton, Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz and superintendents from Niagara County school districts will hold a press conference today, Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility (PSTF), 5574 Niagara Street Ext. in Lockport. The purpose is to provide the latest update on Niagara County’s response to coronavirus.