The Office for the Aging team set up to distribute coupons outside their offices at 111 Main Street in Lockport. Picture from left to right: Amy Ohlenschlager, Ellen Embury and Stacey Norris.

The Niagara County Office for the Aging has begun distributing Farmers’ Market Coupon Booklets at sites throughout Niagara County. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, provided by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $5 each ($25 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York state.

Download PDF Farmers Market coupon list

To qualify of coupons, seniors must be 60 years of age and either entitled to receive, SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP, or Section 8 Housing subsidy OR be within monthly income guidelines as follows:

• $2,248 for a one-person household,

• $3,041 for a two-person household

• $3,833 for a three-person household

“We very much encourage senior across Niagara County who qualify to take advantage of these coupons and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers,” said Darlene DiCarlo, director of the Office for the Aging. “We have distribution sites across the county to make it easy to get your coupons.”

The coupons will be distributed beginning this Wednesday at the Lockport Community Farmer’s Market and concluding in September. A complete list of times, dates and locations for coupon distribution can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2v3yyt7e

