James Riley knows his primary responsibility as an educator is to help young people learn what they need to know so they can graduate with skills that help them lead productive adult lives.
The Niagara Falls native, who has returned to the city to run a district program aimed at giving struggling students a second chance, also understands that engaging young people who struggle in school involves meeting them where they are at this stage of their lives.
For Riley, a key part of the job involves offering students two things that aren’t always readily available to them: Love and hope.
“A lot of our kids have unique challenges so what we’re trying to do is wrap our loving arms around them and provide them with what they need to be successful,” Riley said.
The 53-year-old Riley, who grew up in Unity Park and Griffin Manor, an old public housing development on 95th Street in the LaSalle section of the city, returned to Niagara Falls this year to lead the school district’s Pathways to Excellence program.
Pathways to Excellence, or PTE, is designed to give students in grades nine through 12 or aged 14 to 20 an alternative to the traditional classroom setting and learning experience. The program is designed to help students who have fallen behind catch up so they can graduate.
Riley said the program is even more important coming out of the depths of the pandemic, which he noted prevented a lot of students across the country from getting the most out of their high school experience. Many students, he noted, struggled to stay focused with online assignments and drifted away from schooling in general.
“We are creating an environment that allows them to bet back on track,” he said.
Riley, affectionately known by his friends as “Tony,” arrives as the program’s new director with extensive experience in helping young people who live in challenging environments.
As a young man in the Falls, he had his own struggles before eventually getting his GED and later joining the U.S. Army. A veteran of both Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Riley enrolled in the “Troops to Teachers” program following his stint in the army. The program, which helps soldiers transition into careers in education, led him down a path to becoming an educator.
In 2014, Riley founded the Men of McNair, a program at a high school where he taught in Atlanta, Georgia that was designed to help improve student achievement by helping them deal with issues like gang activity and chronic truancy. Men of McNair eventually realized a 100% percent graduation rate, with two students earning top honors as valedictorians in back-to-back years.
In 2020, Riley expanded the Men of McNair program to a middle school in Washington, D.C. The program helped reduce in-school suspensions and increase overall student engagement.
Riley said he was initially approached about the possibility of transferring his skills closer to his native Western New York by officials with the Buffalo School District. He said conversations with Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie and other district officials helped convince him to bring his skills back to his home district.
While Niagara Falls may have a smaller population than Atlanta or other major cities, Riley said students here face many of the same challenges, including societal pressures, issues at home, crime and trauma, both diagnosed and undiagnosed. Part of his plans in the district involve pursuing the development of a program similar to Men of McNair at Niagara Falls High School and other schools in the district.
“They are facing big city issues here in little Niagara Falls so the challenges are not that different in major cities across the country,” Riley said.
Laurrie said he felt like Riley would be a good fit for what the district was trying to do, move away from an alternative school program that was for years housed at the old 60th Street School. Pathways to Excellence students attend classes at Niagara Falls High School on Porter Road, helping them to feel more connected to school activities and sports.
“His thinking, his approach is very in line with our approach and what we are trying to do in the district,” Laurrie said.
Pathways to Excellence is geared to helping those students who have struggled in traditional classroom settings. Instead of trying to force students to adhere to a structure that they don’t like or isn’t working for them, district officials have embraced an alternative approach that keeps in hopes of keeping them interested and focused on learning.
“Teachers need to meet kids where they are,” Riley said. “It’s about breaking down barriers to learning.”
While Riley does believe strongly in providing students with love and hope, he also believes doing so should involve steps loving parents take to keep their children safe and help them succeed.
That means instilling discipline in a variety of ways.
Pathways students must adhere to a dress code. No sleep wear or ear buds allowed.
“We believe it’s important. When kids dress good they feel good about themselves,” Riley said.
Another rule: No cell phones during class time.
Riley believes it’s important to take away the device which can prove distracting for some students. He noted that cell phones can also be a source for trouble when messages are exchanged between students who are having issues with one another.
“What we know is having their phones absolutely impedes instruction,” he said. “It also can act as a conduit to violence. To eliminate that, we take their phones. They are in here two and a half three hours a day. During the time that they are here, there’s no need for their phones. We provide them access to technology through a computer.”
In-class instructional hours are reduced from the traditional high school schedule. Pathways to Excellence students often receive instruction for two to three hours per day. Riley notes that, in some cases, shortened schedules are necessary because many “working students” in the Falls who are holding down part-time or full-time jobs while still in high school.
Class sizes are smaller for pathway students. A regular practice involves student-led “learning circles,” which allow students to talk to one another as they work through challenges in learning and in life.
“The thing I tell kids is “what saved my life was the military. What has provided me the life I have today is education,’” Riley said. “I tell them to stay focused, remind them they can change their situations for the better and to understand that what you do right now is going to reflect on your life three to five years from now.”
Riley hopes to expand partnerships within the community to develop mentoring opportunities for Pathways students. He is also wants to work closely with local law enforcement agencies and other groups in and around the city to help at-risk students avoid paths that can lead to incarceration.
But, he said, it only works if everyone works together, the district, its teachers, parents and others in the community who have a stake in making sure young people in the Falls succeed in school.
“One of things I believe strongly in is teamwork and we are a team here,” Riley said. “I know that we are only as strong and we will only be as successful as each of us.”
For more information about the Pathways to Excellence program, contact Riley at 404-781-03982 or by email at james@menofmcnair.com.
