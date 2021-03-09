ALBANY — New York lawmakers have begun debating proposed legislation that is part of a national push to remove employment and housing obstacles for people who have committed crimes.
The state Senate legislation would require expunging many criminal convictions, though offenders listed on the state's Sexual Offender Registry could not have their records erased. Similarly, those on probation or parole for the crime that generated the record in question would be ineligible for having the convictions expunged.
The legislation states the intent is to "end perpetual punishment by requiring the expungement of certain records subject to a variety of conditions and exceptions, making it illegal and a violation of Human Rights to unlawfully disseminate any information that has been expunged."
Authored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, the bill is now before the Senate Codes Committee.
The measure provides those who have been punished for crimes a "clean slate" as they seek to restructure their lives after encounters with the criminal justice system, according to Myrie.
“We are all more than the worst thing we've ever done," the senator said. "But today, hundreds of thousands of people with criminal records have no idea if this is the day they might lose their job, their home, their access to healthcare or education."
But the legislation is already getting pushback from Republicans. It has brought to the surface some of the same tensions that made the new bail law such a polarizing issue when it advanced at the statehouse in 2019 and was revised last year.
State Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said the proposal appears to be a well-intentioned way to assist offenders who have served their prison time. But he urged it get a thorough review because it could spawn "unintended consequences," such as curbing the ability of the criminal justice system to assess an individual's propensity for criminal acts.
Oberacker said many of his constituents already view the Legislature as more interested in "making excuses" for the perpetrators of crimes rather than being focused on the victims of crime.
Supporters argue those who have been imprisoned end up being entrenched in lives of poverty, with the Brennan Center for Justice estimating that being sent to prison costs the typical offender $484,000 in lifetime earnings.
A former city court judge, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said expungement of criminal conviction records would go against the interests of public safety.
"Expunging them is the same thing as saying they never existed; so how could you accurately assess the background of an individual who has been arrested for a crime and determine what their propensities are?" Morinello said.
Advocating for giving an offenders a clean slate cite a 2019 University of Michigan study which found offenders who have their records expunged have low subsequent crime rates and see their earnings rise dramatically a year after the criminal history is erased.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said while some individuals deserve to have their convictions expunged based on a careful review of their past and present actions, a blanket wiping out of conviction records would come back to haunt society.
"We would need a better exercise over how this would be done, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach," Favro said. He suggested that record expungement committees could be created to review applications, similar to parole boards reviewing prison release requests.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.