Oakwood Chronicles: #Metoo before #Metoo

I love cemeteries.
Maybe it's because I am half Irish-American, and the Irish are known for their rituals around death. Maybe it's because when my kids were young, I found a day checking out various cemeteries to be a great, free way to teach them about art and history and poetry and the ultimate final chapter we all have written: A complete liberal arts education right there for the taking.
When I began volunteering at our own Oakwood Cemetery, I rediscovered what I knew about this community: Niagara Falls loves its ties that bind, its history and its interconnectedness. The people I met at Oakwood know so much about those resting peacefully. They remember them or they have learned about them. It's unusual.
Tim Baxter, the executive director, has deep-dive stories at the ready about dozens and dozens of the interred. He also has a welcoming smile and a ready-to-help attitude.
The people who care for the grounds — and the bodies — Shane Sayer and Jason Buckley — take their work seriously and respectfully. They enjoy the ministry they provide, whether tending grounds or operating the crematory. It's sacred work.
The board members have deep history in the community, whether Whit Mallam, whose great-great-great-grandfather was Oakwood's first president, or Ralph Aversa, who has made a full time job of volunteering to help run the place, or a host of others.
The history of Niagara Falls is here. From power plant moguls to daredevils, from those who died heroically or tragically, those who succumbed to flu or who lived to a ripe old age, a walk through the park-like setting provides a time to reflect on what it all means. It also provides a great place to sit on a bench and eat lunch, take a walk or bike ride, or open a sketchpad or a book or get out the camera. It's a place to relax in communion with those who have lived here before, whether long ago or months ago. I find that very centering.
April 29 is the 100th anniversary of one of our most famous residents, Annie Edson Taylor. Many will know her as the first person to go over the Falls in a barrel and live. You may not know what a Shakespearean tragedy her life was. A teacher who was concerned about providing for herself in her old age, she performed the feat and in attempt to monetize her fame. She engineered her own barrel and commissioned its construction. She hired a PR guy and he made sure to hype the event. But at the end of the day, that PR guy stole her barrel and replaced her on the lecture circuit with a younger, better-looking woman who pretended to be Taylor.
Taylor herself ended up signing autographs at the Falls for a dime each and died impecunious and nearly blind, and with no one in the world who cared. Like MacBeth, she created the very fate she was trying to avoid.
But this tale has its modern reverberations as well. As a woman in 1901 with limited opportunities to earn money, Taylor put her whole heart and soul into one grand gamble, and lost it all because she was 63 and Rubenesque, not 23 and willowy. If you can't find the precursor to #MeToo in that, you just aren't trying.
Preach.
There are many such stories which tell us that people's basic experiences haven't changed much. We are all still concerned about what old age will look like. We all still navigate who to trust. But in the end, here she is, being celebrated 100 years later. We know not what lives after us.
Please look for me in this space each month and learn about the neighbors we still have here Niagara Falls. And please, stop by. You are welcome to appreciate all Oakwood has to offer, if only just a bench to sit on quietly. I guarantee, you'll gain an appreciation of the place, and an appreciation of what it all means.
Tales of Oakwood
The people buried in Oakwood Cemetery are as varied and unique as Niagara Falls itself.
On the third Friday monthly, Judie Glaser, secretary of the cemetery, will be writing a column for the Gazette focusing on one historically significant resident of the cemetery.
Look for the next installment next Friday, May 21.
