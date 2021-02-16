Oakwood Cemetery archiving helping to dig up local mysteries

The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is uncovering mysteries in the city by funding the Oakwood Cemetery Burial Permit Digital Archive Project and the Niagara Falls Public Library Local History Collection Project. Niagara Falls is known for its role in the Underground Railroad but only a few precious artifacts have survived.
Founded in 1852, Oakwood Cemetery holds some of the city’s oldest records. Tim Baxter, director of operations at the cemetery, is pleased to have the opportunity to digitize its extensive burial records collection from which the public can learn.
“We were able to partner with Shane Stephenson, owner of Archives in the Buff, a small archiving business dedicated to helping families and organizations arrange their records” Baxter said. “He digitized over 19,000 of our records, providing an overlooked snapshot of the area throughout our 160 years. We couldn’t have done this without a grant from NFNHA. Their continued support of history and preservation is unrivaled in Western New York.
Phase 1 of the Oakwood Cemetery Burial Permit Digital Archive Project, funded with a $5,220 grant, has uncovered mysteries such as a handwritten note from 1884 by Lewis H.F. Hamilton. Hamilton was an important black abolitionist and waiter at the famed Cataract House hotel, one of the most important transit sites for the Underground Railroad along the entire US/Canadian border. The note is spine-tingling to find for anyone hungry for a physical connection to the history, and it is a rare clue for researchers, referring to a woman named Mary Cosby who was buried in the Hamilton family plot.
Chris Bacon, NFNHA Director of Education and Development believes the archives will continue to reveal the history of Niagara Falls.
“The Underground Railroad was secretive by nature, but the lack of physical evidence relating to African American history reveals more about how history was recorded and preserved by those in power, such as historians, archivists and curators,” Bacon said. “The Hamilton note is just one mystery we hope to solve as Cosby has been unknown to researchers until now.”
The land Oakwood Cemetery sits on was donated by Lavinia Porter, daughter of the city’s founding father, Augustus Porter. The Porters owned Niagara Falls at one time. Generations of the Porter family are buried at Oakwood alongside activists on the Underground Railroad.
Hamilton’s family owned an entire family plot at Oakwood where his family is buried. His ambition and entrepreneurship in Niagara Falls allowed him to become one of the wealthiest black men in the city. He was a respected leader in the African American community and an important man.
Stephenson was hired with NFNHA grant funds to digitize the cemetery’s burial records. He admits making burial records accessible to the public has been a challenge for many cemeteries across the country and applauds Oakwood and NFNHA for their commitment to sharing the stories of the city’s residents.
“Digitizing 19,900 burial records at Oakwood Cemetery gave such insight, not into death, but into the life these residents lived” Stephenson said. “Taking the records as an aggregate, they show year-by-year what life must have been like in the falls.
The technological and sociological patterns become quite clear.”
Funding provided by the NFNHA allowed Oakwood Cemetery to digitize 19,900 burial permits dating from 1883. Preliminary work has also begun on a searchable master index, Phase 2 of the project, also funded by NFNHA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.