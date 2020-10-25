Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Niagara Falls Center on 6th Street, which opened in 2018, will be hosting some new programs, in addition to its Licensed Practical Nursing Program (LPN) and literacy zone.
Some of the new trades available for people to learn about include welding, CNC machining, and construction trades, all of which began on Oct. 1.
Getting these programs to come together in the middle of the pandemic was no small task, according to Joseph Steinmetz, director of Adult/Continuing Education for O/N BOCES. He said in the beginning it was quite tricky because people have to remain socially distanced from each other. However, he said this has been a little easier because some of these trades regularly require people to be distanced from one another.
“We had to close down our adult education programming until we could find a way to safely reopen and get approval from the state to reopen,” Steinmetz said. “Fortunately, for some of these programs, like welding and construction trades, it’s easy to socially distance. Welders have their own booths which are typically guys working six feet apart, something with the construction trades and the HVAC programs. We were able to do that and open on time at the beginning of October and get our programs running. But, it is a challenge, people may be wary of going out and participating in these programs.”
Only recently were spring programs able to finish up their work. The future of these programs, once the pandemic calms down, comes from the neglect in training people for the skilled trades in the last few decades. As many vocational schools closed down years ago, this has led to a gap in education on this front. However, as school like BOCES are making a come back, there is a lot of need for these skills. Trades such as masonry, welders, electricians, CNC machinists, etc. are some of the trade skills lacking, Steinmetz said.
Feedback regarding the programs has been overwhelmingly positive given that some companies send their younger employees here for apprenticeship programs. This trains them in a bevy of skill sets, which allows employees to be useful in numerous different situations. Steinmetz said there have been some other challenges which have presented themselves in getting these programs to come together.
“Sometimes we have trouble finding instructors,” Steinmetz said. “We’re actually thinking some of these might be perfect jobs cause they’re part-time for someone who’s a retiring welder, a retired machinist who’s looking for part-time work and is looking to help the next generation of welders and machinists. We do have a challenge sometimes in getting the word out and recruiting students, and getting students to make the commitment to come to classes. We need to get the word out and publicize it more.”
Renovations to the space and purchasing of equipment was made possible through a $1.28 Million Empire State Development grant for the Adult Educational Opportunity Center through the Genesee Community College Foundation, which partnered with O/N BOCES in partnership with Orleans Niagara BOCES.
The welding, CNC Machining and construction trades programs are being during both day and evening sessions in the Fall, Spring, and Summer sessions. Those who qualify might receive financial aid to pay for tuition, books and materials through Niagara County Employment and Training, also known as WorkSource One, and through funding provided by the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI).
