NYSEG will take a phased approach to resuming customer-facing work that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced Monday.
The first phase, to begin in the coming weeks, will include work that directly supports safety and service reliability, such as indoor gas line safety inspections.
Company employees will continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices and recommendations and applicable state requirements, through physical social distancing from customers and one another and the use of personal protective equipment when it is not possible.
Health and safety checks will take place prior to employees starting their shifts, the company said, and before taking on work that requires entering a customer's home, employees will attempt contact to ensure no one in the household is showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Customer-facing work will be resumed in phases. Other examples of first-phase work include electric and gas meter work and indoor meter readings for non-residential customers.
Phase two work will include indoor residential meter readings where meters are not located or accessed via customer living spaces. Phase three work will include all other tasks.
The timeline for phases two and three will be determined by continued assessment of needs, state guidelines and the safety of customers and employees, the company said.
