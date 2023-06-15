New York State Electric & Gas announced Wednesday that it has filed a proposed rate case settlement with the state Public Service Commission. The settlement would raise electric and gas rates substantially over a three-year period, but not as much as the utility originally sought.
The settlement, if approved by the Public Service Commission, would allow NYSEG to raise its electric delivery rates by 22% over three years — 6.6% in year one, 7.3% in year two, and 8.2% in year three. For the “average” residential customer the increase works out to $9.61 per month in year one, $8.87 per month in year two, and $11.34 per month in year three.
NYSEG’s natural gas rates would increase by 6% over the term — 2% each year, costing residential customers an extra $2 to $4 per month.
Originally NYSEG proposed raising its electric delivery rate by about 30%, and its gas delivery rate by about 21%, over three years, from 2023 into 2026.
The proposed settlement — hashed out with parties that weighed in its original request last year — “comes after years of minimal to no rate increases,” even as NYSEG has made “extensive and costly investments in the grid system,” spokesperson Shelby Cohen said in a news release.
In 2020, as the Covid pandemic took hold, NYSEG was allowed to raise its electric and gas rates by 9.6% and 2% respectively over a three-year period. Those increases also were less than the utility had sought for 2020-2023.
“Raising rates is an unavoidable step we must take to continue to meet customers’ current and future energy needs,” Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric, stated in the Wednesday release. “The cost of doing business has increased, as has the investment necessary to realize the clean energy future our stakeholders expect. Our customers want improvements to our aging grid for better reliability and to meet their household energy needs as well as to support business development in New York, including more electric vehicles on the road and decreases in natural gas usage.”
In the release, NYSEG committed to invest its increased revenue in infrastructure, customer service and programs that support the climate goals of New York State. Specifically, it would invest:
• $750 million to replace and upgrade electric poles, wires and substations.
• $241 million to improve the resiliency of electric distribution systems and deploy grid automation tools “to create an intelligent system to detect outages and more quickly restore power.”
• $9 million more, for a total of $66 million per year, in tree trimming programs. The utility says 51% of all outages in its service area are caused by trees.
• $27 million for bill assistance programs for fixed- and/or low-income customers.
• An unspecified amount to add 231 full-time positions at NYSEG and RG&E together, in the areas of customer service, field operations and delivery.
The NYSEG-RG&E proposed rate case settlement also calls for investing more than $900 million, across both service territories, in increased renewable resource utilization, grid upgrades, energy efficiency and heat pump incentive programs. Also, the companies would undertake a street light dimming effort in select areas to reduce energy usage and participating municipalities’ street lighting costs.
A round of public hearings will be held by the Public Service Commission before it rules on the settlement plan.
